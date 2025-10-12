Juno's Ear Surgery Silent Auction

New Auction Item Alert!





Ever thought about helping rescue dogs get to safety? Here’s your chance to get started with volunteer transports!





This special basket includes everything you need for your first few trips—essentials to keep you (and your furry passengers!) comfortable, organized, and road-ready. Perfect for anyone who’s been thinking about getting involved in rescue transports or for seasoned volunteers who want to refresh their kit!





Value: Priceless

Purpose: Every mile helps save lives!





Bid today and help more dogs reach their forever homes through Henderson Home Animal Rescue’s online auction!





Drop a comment if you’ve ever helped with a transport — we’d love to hear your favorite stories!





