Juno's Ear Surgery Silent Auction

Pick-up location

3112 N Olive St, North Little Rock, AR 72116, USA

Tattoo item
Tattoo
$50

Starting bid

$200 tattoo gift certificate from Blake at Black Cobra!

You might recognize Blake from Ink Masters: Angels, and now’s your chance to get some incredible work done by one of the best in the business!

Value: $200

Artist: Blake – Black Cobra Tattoo

Style: Custom, bold, and always one-of-a-kind

2 Horse Riding Lessons item
2 Horse Riding Lessons
$50

Starting bid

The Ranch at Anderson-

7220 Anderson St, Alexander, AR 72002-2878 ·

(205) 937-2782

Pillow Basket item
Pillow Basket item
Pillow Basket
$10

Starting bid

A bone shaped basket with 4 dog themed decorative pillows.

Dog Essentials item
Dog Essentials
$40

Starting bid

A beautiful green floral basket with handles. Includes a dog bed, harness, leash, pet tote, pet playpen, soft blanket.

Blow Outs- The Fix item
Blow Outs- The Fix
$75

Starting bid

6 blow outs from Mauricio Martinez at The Fix Salon.

Clean Dog Basket item
Clean Dog Basket
$40

Starting bid

A dog's life should be a clean life. Includes wire basket, A Dogs Life photography book. Shampoo, conditioner, shampoo, "Life is Good" towel, "Sand & Paws" candle, wet wipes, toothbrush, toothpaste, slicker brush.

Diamond State Cilium item
Diamond State Cilium
$50

Starting bid

Diamond State Cilium in Bryant AR offers: Brazilian and Vajacial Waxing, Japanese Head spa, Full Set Lashes, Brow Lamination with Tint, Dermaplane

$200

Guitar Lessons item
Guitar Lessons
$75

Starting bid

Adams Music, 1 month, 5 lessons. Guitar, Uke, Bass, and State Performance

$150 Value

adamsmusicstudios.net

Darrell Adams

We Have The Meat!! item
We Have The Meat!! item
We Have The Meat!! item
We Have The Meat!!
$50

Starting bid

Get ready to feast, Razorback fans!

Mr. Mason's Pit Bar-B-Q & Catering is cooking up something special for Arkansas Razorback Homecoming on October 30 — and they generously donating a mouthwatering BBQ spread for Juno’s live auction!

You’ll get:

A whole pork butt

A colossal chicken

A full slab of ribs

One length of beef sausage

That’s a total retail value of $115 — and a whole lot of deliciousness!

Pickup: 1915 North Grant Street

Date: October 30, 2025

Time: 3–4 PM

Hillcrest Dog Spot Daycare Package item
Hillcrest Dog Spot Daycare Package
$50

Starting bid

This is a 5 day daycare package valued at $120.00.

At Hillcrest Dog Spot, we meet your dog. We fall in love with your dog. We get to know you. We share your daily struggles, going to work and after your day is done. We know what your dogs love, their dislikes, their happy times and their sad times. We love your dog as if they are ours.

Transport Start Up Basket item
Transport Start Up Basket item
Transport Start Up Basket
$50

Starting bid

 New Auction Item Alert! 


Ever thought about helping rescue dogs get to safety? Here’s your chance to get started with volunteer transports! 


This special basket includes everything you need for your first few trips—essentials to keep you (and your furry passengers!) comfortable, organized, and road-ready. Perfect for anyone who’s been thinking about getting involved in rescue transports or for seasoned volunteers who want to refresh their kit!


 Value: Priceless

 Purpose: Every mile helps save lives!


Bid today and help more dogs reach their forever homes through Henderson Home Animal Rescue’s online auction! 


 Drop a comment if you’ve ever helped with a transport — we’d love to hear your favorite stories!


#HendersonHomeRescue #FundraiserAuction #VolunteerTransport #RescueDogs #EveryMileMatters

Doggy Daycare - Bark Bar item
Doggy Daycare - Bark Bar
$25

Starting bid

Bid on one free week of unlimited doggy daycare for one lucky dog at Bark Bar, valued at $75! Whether your dog loves to romp, play, or make new friends, this is the perfect way to keep them happy and social while you support a great cause!

Pet Sitting item
Pet Sitting
$25

Starting bid

If you’ve seen my weekly pet sitting posts, you already know how much I love caring for your furry family members! 


Now’s your chance to bid on 5 half-hour drop-in visits — perfect for potty breaks, playtime, snuggles, or feeding while you’re away. Each visit is 30 minutes of personalized care and love for your pets. 


 Value: Peace of mind knowing your babies are in loving hands

 All proceeds benefit Henderson Home Animal Rescue


Bid now and support rescue pups while treating your own pets to the care they deserve! 

