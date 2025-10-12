Juno's Ear Surgery Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
$200 tattoo gift certificate from Blake at Black Cobra!
You might recognize Blake from Ink Masters: Angels, and now’s your chance to get some incredible work done by one of the best in the business!
Value: $200
Artist: Blake – Black Cobra Tattoo
Style: Custom, bold, and always one-of-a-kind
Starting bid
Starting bid
A bone shaped basket with 4 dog themed decorative pillows.
Starting bid
A beautiful green floral basket with handles. Includes a dog bed, harness, leash, pet tote, pet playpen, soft blanket.
Starting bid
6 blow outs from Mauricio Martinez at The Fix Salon.
Starting bid
A dog's life should be a clean life. Includes wire basket, A Dogs Life photography book. Shampoo, conditioner, shampoo, "Life is Good" towel, "Sand & Paws" candle, wet wipes, toothbrush, toothpaste, slicker brush.
Starting bid
Diamond State Cilium in Bryant AR offers: Brazilian and Vajacial Waxing, Japanese Head spa, Full Set Lashes, Brow Lamination with Tint, Dermaplane
$200
Starting bid
Diamond State Cilium in Bryant AR offers: Brazilian and Vajacial Waxing, Japanese Head spa, Full Set Lashes, Brow Lamination with Tint, Dermaplane
$75
Starting bid
Adams Music, 1 month, 5 lessons. Guitar, Uke, Bass, and State Performance
$150 Value
adamsmusicstudios.net
Darrell Adams
Starting bid
Get ready to feast, Razorback fans!
Mr. Mason's Pit Bar-B-Q & Catering is cooking up something special for Arkansas Razorback Homecoming on October 30 — and they generously donating a mouthwatering BBQ spread for Juno’s live auction!
You’ll get:
A whole pork butt
A colossal chicken
A full slab of ribs
One length of beef sausage
That’s a total retail value of $115 — and a whole lot of deliciousness!
Pickup: 1915 North Grant Street
Date: October 30, 2025
Time: 3–4 PM
Starting bid
This is a 5 day daycare package valued at $120.00.
At Hillcrest Dog Spot, we meet your dog. We fall in love with your dog. We get to know you. We share your daily struggles, going to work and after your day is done. We know what your dogs love, their dislikes, their happy times and their sad times. We love your dog as if they are ours.
Starting bid
This is a 5 day daycare package valued at $120.00.
At Hillcrest Dog Spot, we meet your dog. We fall in love with your dog. We get to know you. We share your daily struggles, going to work and after your day is done. We know what your dogs love, their dislikes, their happy times and their sad times. We love your dog as if they are ours.
Starting bid
This is a 5 day daycare package valued at $120.00.
At Hillcrest Dog Spot, we meet your dog. We fall in love with your dog. We get to know you. We share your daily struggles, going to work and after your day is done. We know what your dogs love, their dislikes, their happy times and their sad times. We love your dog as if they are ours.
Starting bid
This is a 5 day daycare package valued at $120.00.
At Hillcrest Dog Spot, we meet your dog. We fall in love with your dog. We get to know you. We share your daily struggles, going to work and after your day is done. We know what your dogs love, their dislikes, their happy times and their sad times. We love your dog as if they are ours.
Starting bid
New Auction Item Alert!
Ever thought about helping rescue dogs get to safety? Here’s your chance to get started with volunteer transports!
This special basket includes everything you need for your first few trips—essentials to keep you (and your furry passengers!) comfortable, organized, and road-ready. Perfect for anyone who’s been thinking about getting involved in rescue transports or for seasoned volunteers who want to refresh their kit!
Value: Priceless
Purpose: Every mile helps save lives!
Bid today and help more dogs reach their forever homes through Henderson Home Animal Rescue’s online auction!
Drop a comment if you’ve ever helped with a transport — we’d love to hear your favorite stories!
#HendersonHomeRescue #FundraiserAuction #VolunteerTransport #RescueDogs #EveryMileMatters
Starting bid
Bid on one free week of unlimited doggy daycare for one lucky dog at Bark Bar, valued at $75! Whether your dog loves to romp, play, or make new friends, this is the perfect way to keep them happy and social while you support a great cause!
Starting bid
If you’ve seen my weekly pet sitting posts, you already know how much I love caring for your furry family members!
Now’s your chance to bid on 5 half-hour drop-in visits — perfect for potty breaks, playtime, snuggles, or feeding while you’re away. Each visit is 30 minutes of personalized care and love for your pets.
Value: Peace of mind knowing your babies are in loving hands
All proceeds benefit Henderson Home Animal Rescue
Bid now and support rescue pups while treating your own pets to the care they deserve!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!