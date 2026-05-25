21+ Only Summer Flicks: Jurassic Park

About this event
Grants access for one 21+ individual to the adults-only Jurassic Park screening. Includes access to both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks as well as unlimited popcorn.
The movie starts at 7:30 pm, doors open 30 minutes before.
Guests must be 21 or older. Valid ID required at check-in.
Grants access for one 21+ individual to the adults-only Jurassic Park screening.
The movie starts at 7:30 pm, doors open 30 minutes before.
Guests must be 21 or older. Valid ID required at check-in.
Please Note:
YOU MUST have the all-you-can-eat/drink wristband to enjoy the open bar. Drinks will not be for individual sale.
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