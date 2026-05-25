Don Harrington Discovery Center Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Don Harrington Discovery Center Foundation Inc

About this event

21+ Only Summer Flicks: Jurassic Park

1200 Streit Dr

Amarillo, TX 79106, USA

Ticket + Concession Wristband Bundle
$25

Grants access for one 21+ individual to the adults-only Jurassic Park screening. Includes access to both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks as well as unlimited popcorn.


The movie starts at 7:30 pm, doors open 30 minutes before.


Guests must be 21 or older. Valid ID required at check-in.


Ticket Only
$10

Grants access for one 21+ individual to the adults-only Jurassic Park screening.


The movie starts at 7:30 pm, doors open 30 minutes before.


Guests must be 21 or older. Valid ID required at check-in.


Please Note:

YOU MUST have the all-you-can-eat/drink wristband to enjoy the open bar. Drinks will not be for individual sale.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!