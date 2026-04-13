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Jurupa Valley Food Fest

About this event

Jurupa Valley Foodfest

5257 Wineville Ave

Jurupa Valley, CA 91752, USA

Adult Admission (13 and Older)
$20
Available until Oct 17

Entry into event. Enjoy food, drinks, silent and live auction and more!

Child Admission (6 - 12 )
$10
Available until Oct 17

With purchase of an adult ticket. 6 through 12 years old. Entry into event. Enjoy food, drinks, silent and live auction and more!

Children 5 years and under
Free
Available until Oct 17

Admission into event with an adult ticket purchased.

Diamond Sponsor
$5,000
Available until Oct 2
This is a group ticket, it includes 25 tickets

Premium booth placement at FoodFest
25 event tickets
Verbal recognition at the event
Logo on all print and digital materials
Logo featured on event website and social media
Business logo on a prominent banner or slideshow at the event

Platinum Sponsor
$2,500
Available until Oct 2
This is a group ticket, it includes 15 tickets

15 event tickets
Verbal recognition at the event
Logo on all print and digital materials
Logo featured on event website and social media
Business logo on a prominent banner or slideshow at the event

Gold Sponsor
$1,000
Available until Oct 2
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

10 event tickets
Recognition at the event
Logo on printed event materials
Logo featured on event website and social media
Business logo on event-day sponsor slideshow at the event

Silver Sponsor
$500
Available until Oct 2
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

6 event tickets
Recognition at the event
Name on website
Business name on event-day sponsor slideshow at the event

Bronze Sponsor
$250
Available until Oct 2
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 event tickets
Recognition at the event
Business name on event-day sponsor slideshow at the event

Silent Auction Basket Donation
$100

This donation helps fill our silent auction baskets with exciting and high-quality items. Please note: this is a monetary contribution toward basket contents and does not count as a full basket entry. Your support ensures our baskets are diverse, fun, and appealing to bidders!

Add a donation for Jurupa Valley Food Fest

$

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