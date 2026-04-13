Jurupa Valley Foodfest

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About this event
Entry into event. Enjoy food, drinks, silent and live auction and more!
With purchase of an adult ticket. 6 through 12 years old. Entry into event. Enjoy food, drinks, silent and live auction and more!
Admission into event with an adult ticket purchased.
• Premium booth placement at FoodFest
• 25 event tickets
• Verbal recognition at the event
• Logo on all print and digital materials
• Logo featured on event website and social media
• Business logo on a prominent banner or slideshow at the event
• 15 event tickets
• Verbal recognition at the event
• Logo on all print and digital materials
• Logo featured on event website and social media
• Business logo on a prominent banner or slideshow at the event
• 10 event tickets
• Recognition at the event
• Logo on printed event materials
• Logo featured on event website and social media
• Business logo on event-day sponsor slideshow at the event
• 6 event tickets
• Recognition at the event
• Name on website
• Business name on event-day sponsor slideshow at the event
• 4 event tickets
• Recognition at the event
• Business name on event-day sponsor slideshow at the event
This donation helps fill our silent auction baskets with exciting and high-quality items. Please note: this is a monetary contribution toward basket contents and does not count as a full basket entry. Your support ensures our baskets are diverse, fun, and appealing to bidders!
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