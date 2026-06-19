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JUSBA

Offered by

JUSBA

About the memberships

JUSBA Pathshala Registration 2026-2027

Jain Shala – Level 1 to 5 - Members
$101

Valid until July 24, 2027

Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option below. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.


Register each student separately for their classes.

Sutra Shala for Members
$31

Valid until July 24, 2027

Must be 4 years by September 1st of the academic year.

Language Pathshala (Hindi and Gujarati) for Members
$101

Valid until July 24, 2027

Must be 5 years by September 1st.

Jain Shala – Level 1 to 5 - Non-Members
$151

Valid until July 24, 2027

Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose this non-member option. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.


Register each student separately for their classes.

Sutra Shala for Non-Members
$51

Valid until July 24, 2027

Help students learn, memorize, and recite sutras for different kriya (Samayik, Pratikaman, etc.)

Sutra Shala will teach sutras according to the pace and level of each student.

Language Pathshala (Hindi and Gujarati) for Non-Members
$151

Valid until July 24, 2027

Must be 5 years by September 1st.

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