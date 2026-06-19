JUSBA Pathshala Registration 2026-2027

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About the memberships
Valid until July 24, 2027
Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option below. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.
Register each student separately for their classes.
Valid until July 24, 2027
Must be 4 years by September 1st of the academic year.
Valid until July 24, 2027
Must be 5 years by September 1st.
Valid until July 24, 2027
Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose this non-member option. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.
Register each student separately for their classes.
Valid until July 24, 2027
Help students learn, memorize, and recite sutras for different kriya (Samayik, Pratikaman, etc.)
Sutra Shala will teach sutras according to the pace and level of each student.
Valid until July 24, 2027
Must be 5 years by September 1st.
$
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