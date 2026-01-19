Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative

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Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative

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Just Duet - Vote for your favorite duo 2026

Nora McBurnett and Lauren Shelby Douglas
$1

Vote with your $ for Nora & Lauren Shelby

Katie Duncan & Tess Hodges
$1

Vote with your $ for Katie and Tess

Sharleigh Thomson & Nikolai Fernandez
$1

Vote with your $ for Sharleigh and Nikolai

Anna Cook and Louie Laurendeau
$1

Vote with your $ for Anna and Louie

Kaitlyn Cooper and Lily Allard
$1

Vote with your $ for Kaitlyn and Lily

Garrison Barron and Chris Catalan
$1

Vote with your $ for Garrison and Chris

Robby Sturtevant and Majed Almustafa
$1

Vote with your $ for Robby and Majed

Connor Forbes and Meredith Carver
$1

Vote with your $ for Connor and Meredith

Lindsey Packer and Julie Hirshan Hart
$1

Vote with your $ for Lindsey and Julie

Jeremy Dingman and Emilee Thompson
$1

Vote with your $ for Jeremy and Emilee

Rachel Hunton and Heather Bullimore
$1

Vote with your $ for Rachel and Heather

Emma Molloy and Deirdre Arcand
$1

Vote with your $ for Emma and Deirdre

Deidre Cullen and Samantha Paquette
$1

Vote with your $ for Deidre and Samantha

Eric Berthiaume and Kelsey Berthiaume
$1

Vote with your $ for Eric and Kelsey

Connor Butt and Aidan Lamont
$1

Vote with your $ for Connor and Aidan

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