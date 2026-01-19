Just Duet - Vote for your favorite duo 2026

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Vote with your $ for Nora & Lauren Shelby
Vote with your $ for Katie and Tess
Vote with your $ for Sharleigh and Nikolai
Vote with your $ for Anna and Louie
Vote with your $ for Kaitlyn and Lily
Vote with your $ for Garrison and Chris
Vote with your $ for Robby and Majed
Vote with your $ for Connor and Meredith
Vote with your $ for Lindsey and Julie
Vote with your $ for Jeremy and Emilee
Vote with your $ for Rachel and Heather
Vote with your $ for Emma and Deirdre
Vote with your $ for Deidre and Samantha
Vote with your $ for Eric and Kelsey
Vote with your $ for Connor and Aidan
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!