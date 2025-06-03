Just Help Out Foundation Inc's Shop

Wear your heart on your sleeve — and your message on your chest. This soft pink Mental Health Matters tee is more than just comfortable and cute — it's a reminder that mental health is just as important as physical health. Featuring the Just Help Out Foundation logo, this shirt helps spread awareness and support a cause that truly matters. 100% of the proceeds go directly to the Just Help Out Foundation to support mental health programs and outreach. When you wear this shirt, you're not just making a statement — you're making a difference.

