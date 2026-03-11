Just Jazz Foundation

Offered by

Just Jazz Foundation

About the memberships

Just Jazz Radio Show on 94.7 KRML

VIP Monthly Membership
$50

Renews monthly

Join our Just Jazz Radio Family and support the weekly Just Jazz Radio Show on KRML with a monthly membership of $50, receive access to Just Jazz Concert Series tickets and events, and receive on air shout-outs from legendary jazz radio host, the JazzCat, LeRoy Downs.

Basic Monthly Membership
$25

Renews monthly

Join our Just Jazz Radio Family and support the weekly Just Jazz Radio Show on KRML with a basic monthly membership of $25.

VIP Annual Membership
$600

Valid until April 8, 2027

Join our Just Jazz Radio Family and support the weekly Just Jazz Radio Show on KRML with a VIP Annual Membership of $600 and receive access to Just Jazz Concert Series tickets and events, artists meet and greets at Just Jazz concerts and events, and on air shout-outs from legendary jazz radio host, the JazzCat, LeRoy Downs.

Monthly Student Membership
$10

Renews monthly

Join our Just Jazz Radio Family and support the weekly Just Jazz Radio Show on KRML with a basic monthly membership of $10 and receive discounted concert tickets. Must present valid student ID.

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