Just Keep Rescuing Canines & Cats Rescue - Napa Mo Breathe Easy 50/50

We are a 501c3 Just Keep Rescuing, Canines and Cats, nonprofit, foster-based animal rescue serving the communities of Passaic, Morris, and Bergen Counties in New Jersey. Our mission is to save and rehabilitate animals in need, providing them with the care and support they deserve while working to build a better community for all. We are reaching out to request financial support to help with the emergency veterinary care for Napa Mo, one of our rescue dogs who was on the Euthanasia list but we saved her from Athens, Alabama. Napa Mo, was rushed to the ER on December 30th, requiring immediate medical attention. This unexpected expense has put a strain on our resources, and your support would make a significant difference in helping us continue our mission.

