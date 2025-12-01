Just Like You Global Foundation's Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until March 6, 2027
As a Bronze supporter, you will be entitled to the following:
. Welcome letter and digital Member Certificate
· Quarterly impact newsletter
· Featured on our website
· Volunteer opportunities
All Supporter benefits, plus:
· Complimentary branded T-shirt
· 10% discount on paid events and workshops
· Access to members-only networking sessions
All Advocate benefits, plus:
· Featured recognition on website and social media
· Complimentary access to one paid event per year
All Champion benefits, plus:
· VIP acknowledgment at major events
· Two complimentary event tickets per year
· Eligibility for tax deduction (where applicable)
· Event feature/interview spotlight during events
No expiration
Don't want to become a member? That's fine too. We always appreciate a kind donation from our supporters. No amount is too small, and every dollar makes a difference.
