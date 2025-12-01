Just Like You Global Foundation

About the memberships

Just Like You Global Foundation's Memberships

BRONZE SUPPORTER
$100

Valid until March 6, 2027

As a Bronze supporter, you will be entitled to the following:

. Welcome letter and digital Member Certificate

·      Quarterly impact newsletter

·      Featured on our website

·      Volunteer opportunities

SILVER - ADVOCATE
$250

Valid until March 6, 2027

All Supporter benefits, plus:

·       Complimentary branded T-shirt

·       10% discount on paid events and workshops

·       Access to members-only networking sessions

GOLD - CHAMPION
$500

Valid until March 6, 2027

All Advocate benefits, plus:

·       Featured recognition on website and social media

·       Complimentary access to one paid event per year

PLATINUM LEGACY
$1,000

Valid until March 6, 2027

All Champion benefits, plus:

·       VIP acknowledgment at major events

·       Two complimentary event tickets per year

·       Eligibility for tax deduction (where applicable)

·       Event feature/interview spotlight during events

Nonmember
$50

No expiration

Don't want to become a member? That's fine too. We always appreciate a kind donation from our supporters. No amount is too small, and every dollar makes a difference.

