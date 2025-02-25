Just Us Neighbors Community Association Memberships 2025

This is for any house or property in our neighborhood that is being used as a rental or other use outside of owner occupied. $50 goes to traditional dues and the additional $100 goes towards upkeep and beautification of the triangles in our neighborhood.

This is for any house or property in our neighborhood that is being used as a rental or other use outside of owner occupied. $50 goes to traditional dues and the additional $100 goes towards upkeep and beautification of the triangles in our neighborhood.

More details...