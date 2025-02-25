Just Us Neighbors Community Association Memberships 2025
Owner Occupied House Membership
$50
Valid for one year
This is the yearly dues for an owner occupied house in the neighborhood
Rental or Not Owner Occupied House Membership
$150
Valid for one year
This is for any house or property in our neighborhood that is being used as a rental or other use outside of owner occupied.
$50 goes to traditional dues and the additional $100 goes towards upkeep and beautification of the triangles in our neighborhood.
