Just Us Neighbors Community Association

Just Us Neighbors Community Association

About the memberships

Just Us Neighbors Community Association Memberships 2025

Owner Occupied House Membership
$50

Valid for one year

This is the yearly dues for an owner occupied house in the neighborhood
Rental or Not Owner Occupied House Membership
$150

Valid for one year

This is for any house or property in our neighborhood that is being used as a rental or other use outside of owner occupied. $50 goes to traditional dues and the additional $100 goes towards upkeep and beautification of the triangles in our neighborhood.

