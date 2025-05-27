Justice Jam 2025 Silent Auction

Justin Jefferson Signed Mini Helmet with Vikings COA
$175
Starting bid
Retail Value: $ Priceless
Justin Jefferson Signed Mini Helmet with Certificate of Authentication from the Minnesota Vikings
Retail Value: $ Priceless
Justin Jefferson Signed Mini Helmet with Certificate of Authentication from the Minnesota Vikings
2 passes - Taylor Falls Scenic Boat Tour for Daily Excursion
$30
Starting bid
Retail Value: $66
2 tickets to Taylor Falls Scenic Boat Tour for Daily Excursion (45-80 minutes).
Enjoy the beautiful St. Croix River on an Historic PaddleWheel Riverboat. Public Tours are offered 7 days a week from May to late October. Select a date to see the times available.
Great way to tour the St. Croix River! Includes a narrated tour of the history and rock formations along the River!
Duration
45 or 80 minutes
See our full schedule if no 80-minute trips are available.
About
Since 1906, thousands of tourists have enjoyed the scenic beauty of the world-famous Dalles of the St. Croix River by excursion boat. Our excursion boats include the Taylors Falls Queen and the Taylors Falls Princess. Both boats are enclosed on the lower level, with an open upper deck.
Your licensed boat pilot and tour guide will highlight the unique rock formations left behind as the glaciers retreated thousands of years ago. Among the most outstanding formations is the huge stone cross for which the St. Croix River was named. “St. Croix” means Holy Cross.
Other sites that can be seen from the boats include the world’s largest glacial kettles or “potholes,” Lion’s Head, Turk’s Head, and the highlight of the boat tour, The Old Man of the Dalles – the most outstanding natural rock face you’ll ever see.
Add a River Rock meal to your reservation, or stop by our River Rock Patio before departure. Our snack bar onboard offers sandwiches, chips, candy, and various beverages.
Retail Value: $66
2 tickets to Taylor Falls Scenic Boat Tour for Daily Excursion (45-80 minutes).
Enjoy the beautiful St. Croix River on an Historic PaddleWheel Riverboat. Public Tours are offered 7 days a week from May to late October. Select a date to see the times available.
Great way to tour the St. Croix River! Includes a narrated tour of the history and rock formations along the River!
Duration
45 or 80 minutes
See our full schedule if no 80-minute trips are available.
About
Since 1906, thousands of tourists have enjoyed the scenic beauty of the world-famous Dalles of the St. Croix River by excursion boat. Our excursion boats include the Taylors Falls Queen and the Taylors Falls Princess. Both boats are enclosed on the lower level, with an open upper deck.
Your licensed boat pilot and tour guide will highlight the unique rock formations left behind as the glaciers retreated thousands of years ago. Among the most outstanding formations is the huge stone cross for which the St. Croix River was named. “St. Croix” means Holy Cross.
Other sites that can be seen from the boats include the world’s largest glacial kettles or “potholes,” Lion’s Head, Turk’s Head, and the highlight of the boat tour, The Old Man of the Dalles – the most outstanding natural rock face you’ll ever see.
Add a River Rock meal to your reservation, or stop by our River Rock Patio before departure. Our snack bar onboard offers sandwiches, chips, candy, and various beverages.
4 Lilli Putt Mini Golf Passes
$25
Starting bid
Retail Value: 40
4 Passes for a round of 18 holes of Mini Golf at Lilli Putt in Coon Rapids. A great family outing, double date, or day with friends!
Retail Value: 40
4 Passes for a round of 18 holes of Mini Golf at Lilli Putt in Coon Rapids. A great family outing, double date, or day with friends!
JJ McCarthy Signed Jersey
$450
Starting bid
Retail Value: $ Priceless
JJ McCarthy Signed Jersey with Beckett Tamper Proof Hologram Certificate of Authentication. Not a licensed property of the NFL or any NFL team.
Retail Value: $ Priceless
JJ McCarthy Signed Jersey with Beckett Tamper Proof Hologram Certificate of Authentication. Not a licensed property of the NFL or any NFL team.
4 Admission Vouchers to the Science Museum of Minnesota
$80
Starting bid
Retail Value: 120
On behalf of the Science Museum of Minnesota, we are donating four (4) admission vouchers, which can be accessed using the included codes.
Through education, in-person experiences, online learning, and everything in between, the Science Museum is dedicated to collaborating with our community to create a world where everyone has the power to use science to make lives better.
With the help of our visitors, volunteers, staff, and community partners, we’re using science to figure out how our world works. Among our interactive exhibits, collection with over two million objects, and continuous scientific research, we believe there’s always something new to discover.
Attached are four voucher codes for the Science Museum of Minnesota. The value of each voucher is $34.95, making the total value of the donation $139.80. Advanced reservations are recommended and can be made by calling the museum’s Contact Center at (651) 221-9444.
This item will be mailed or emailed to the winner upon payment.
Retail Value: 120
On behalf of the Science Museum of Minnesota, we are donating four (4) admission vouchers, which can be accessed using the included codes.
Through education, in-person experiences, online learning, and everything in between, the Science Museum is dedicated to collaborating with our community to create a world where everyone has the power to use science to make lives better.
With the help of our visitors, volunteers, staff, and community partners, we’re using science to figure out how our world works. Among our interactive exhibits, collection with over two million objects, and continuous scientific research, we believe there’s always something new to discover.
Attached are four voucher codes for the Science Museum of Minnesota. The value of each voucher is $34.95, making the total value of the donation $139.80. Advanced reservations are recommended and can be made by calling the museum’s Contact Center at (651) 221-9444.
This item will be mailed or emailed to the winner upon payment.
Petco
$50
Starting bid
Retail Value: $130
Petco Basket includes $25 Petco Gift card, bone, treats, poop bag kit, and toys.
Retail Value: $130
Petco Basket includes $25 Petco Gift card, bone, treats, poop bag kit, and toys.
Purple People Eaters Signed Jersey (by all 4 members)
$450
Starting bid
Retail Value: $ Priceless
Signed Purple People Eaters Jersey with Beckett Hologram Certificate of Authentication. Not a licensed property of the NFL or an NFL Team.
Retail Value: $ Priceless
Signed Purple People Eaters Jersey with Beckett Hologram Certificate of Authentication. Not a licensed property of the NFL or an NFL Team.
Jim Craig Signed Photo with Replica Ticket Stub
$200
Starting bid
Retail Value: $ Priceless
Jim Craig, Signed Photo with Replica Ticket Display with Becket Hologram Certificate of Authentication
Retail Value: $ Priceless
Jim Craig, Signed Photo with Replica Ticket Display with Becket Hologram Certificate of Authentication
Brock Faber Signed Photo
$400
Starting bid
Retail Value: $ Priceless
Brock Faber, Signed and Professionally Framed Photo with Becket Hologram Certificate of Authentication
Retail Value: $ Priceless
Brock Faber, Signed and Professionally Framed Photo with Becket Hologram Certificate of Authentication
Tidy Paws Pet Grooming
$25
Starting bid
$55 Certificate for Tidy Pawz Pet Grooming Located in Anoka, MN.
$55 Certificate for Tidy Pawz Pet Grooming Located in Anoka, MN.
Jack Nicklaus Photo with Replica Scorecard
$40
Starting bid
Retail Value: $ Priceless
Jack Nicklaus Professionally Framed Display with Replica Scorecard
Retail Value: $ Priceless
Jack Nicklaus Professionally Framed Display with Replica Scorecard
6 Lilli Putt Mini Golf Passes
$40
Starting bid
Retail Value: $60
6 Passes for a round of 18 holes of Mini Golf at Lilli Putt in Coon Rapids. A great family outing, double date, or day with friends!
Retail Value: $60
6 Passes for a round of 18 holes of Mini Golf at Lilli Putt in Coon Rapids. A great family outing, double date, or day with friends!
Naz Reid Signed Jersey
$200
Starting bid
Retail Value: $Priceless
Signed Naz Reid Jersey with Becket Hologram Certificate of Authentication.
Retail Value: $Priceless
Signed Naz Reid Jersey with Becket Hologram Certificate of Authentication.
2 Tickets to The Minnesota Orchestra
$75
Starting bid
Retail Value: $120
Eligible Minnesota Orchestra Classical Concerts
NOTE: Only select Minnesota Orchestra Classical concerts are eligible. Movies & Music are NOT eligible for this offer.
Winner will receive two tickets (except where otherwise noted.) We will select the best available seats in price sections 2-5 for the concert of your choice. Note: concerts may be restricted from this list based on availability. Winner will receive an updated list with redemption instructions.
Note: if none of the concerts below works for the winner's schedule, we can put them on a list to contact in September with eligible concerts to choose from in the 25/26 season, which starts in September.
Heyward, Beethoven and Schumann | Fri 5/30 8p, OR Sat 5/31, 7p
Fei Xie Plays Jolivet | Fri 6/6, 8p
Juneteenth with the Minnesota Orchestra | Thu 6/19, 7p
Beethoven and Brahms | Fri 7/11 8p, OR Sat 7/12, 7p
Parker, Schumann & Tchaikovsky | Fri 7/25, 8p
Chamber Music in the Hall | Sat 7/26, 7p (4 tickets)
Parker, Grieg and Dvořák | Fri 8/1, 8p
Retail Value: $120
Eligible Minnesota Orchestra Classical Concerts
NOTE: Only select Minnesota Orchestra Classical concerts are eligible. Movies & Music are NOT eligible for this offer.
Winner will receive two tickets (except where otherwise noted.) We will select the best available seats in price sections 2-5 for the concert of your choice. Note: concerts may be restricted from this list based on availability. Winner will receive an updated list with redemption instructions.
Note: if none of the concerts below works for the winner's schedule, we can put them on a list to contact in September with eligible concerts to choose from in the 25/26 season, which starts in September.
Heyward, Beethoven and Schumann | Fri 5/30 8p, OR Sat 5/31, 7p
Fei Xie Plays Jolivet | Fri 6/6, 8p
Juneteenth with the Minnesota Orchestra | Thu 6/19, 7p
Beethoven and Brahms | Fri 7/11 8p, OR Sat 7/12, 7p
Parker, Schumann & Tchaikovsky | Fri 7/25, 8p
Chamber Music in the Hall | Sat 7/26, 7p (4 tickets)
Parker, Grieg and Dvořák | Fri 8/1, 8p
Harrison Smith Signed Photo
$75
Starting bid
Retail Value: $Priceless
Signed Harrison Smith 8x10 photo with Becket Hologram Certificate of Authentication. Not a licensed property of the NFL or any NFL Team.
Retail Value: $Priceless
Signed Harrison Smith 8x10 photo with Becket Hologram Certificate of Authentication. Not a licensed property of the NFL or any NFL Team.
Coca-Cola 1999 Hidden Classic Carrier
$20
Starting bid
Retail Value: $45
In very good condition, Coca-Cola 1999 Hidden Classic Carrier with '53 Classic Corvette
Retail Value: $45
In very good condition, Coca-Cola 1999 Hidden Classic Carrier with '53 Classic Corvette
Coca-Cola 2000 Holiday Holiday Helicopter Carrier
$20
Starting bid
Retail Value: $45
Coca-Cola 2000 Holiday Holiday Helicopter Carrier with '62 Replica Helicopter, Never removed from box.
Retail Value: $45
Coca-Cola 2000 Holiday Holiday Helicopter Carrier with '62 Replica Helicopter, Never removed from box.
Royce Lewis Signed Jersey
$200
Starting bid
Retail Value: $Priceless
Royce Lewis Signed Jersey. Comes with a Beckett Tamper-Proof Hologram Certificate of Authenticity. Not a licensed property of the NFL or any NFL Team.
Retail Value: $Priceless
Royce Lewis Signed Jersey. Comes with a Beckett Tamper-Proof Hologram Certificate of Authenticity. Not a licensed property of the NFL or any NFL Team.
Jack Morris Signed Twins Memorabilia Book
$10
Starting bid
Retail Value: $Priceless
Twins Memorabilia Book signed by Jack Morris
Retail Value: $Priceless
Twins Memorabilia Book signed by Jack Morris
John Randle Signed & HOF inscribed White Throwback Jersey
$200
Starting bid
Retail Value: Priceless
John Randle Signed & Hall of Fame inscribed (HOF 10) White Throwback Jersey. Mesh fabric and sewn on numbers and letters. Comes with a Becket Tamper Proof Hologram Certificate of Authenticity. Not a licensed property of the NFL or any NFL Team.
Retail Value: Priceless
John Randle Signed & Hall of Fame inscribed (HOF 10) White Throwback Jersey. Mesh fabric and sewn on numbers and letters. Comes with a Becket Tamper Proof Hologram Certificate of Authenticity. Not a licensed property of the NFL or any NFL Team.
Len Dawson Signed HOF Football with HOF '87 Inscription
$20
Starting bid
Retail Value: $ Priceless
Len Dawson Signed Hall Of Fame (HOF) Football with HOF '87 Inscription
Retail Value: $ Priceless
Len Dawson Signed Hall Of Fame (HOF) Football with HOF '87 Inscription
Pronto Pup Gift Basket
$40
Starting bid
Retail Value: $120
Certificate for 6 Pronto Pups @ The Minnesota State Fair (please redeem the certificate for your coins at Restoration Church during July 2025), 2 Pronto Pup Shirts (sizes L & M), a Pronto Pup Sweatshirt (size M), and a Pronto Pup hat (orange and camo colors).
Retail Value: $120
Certificate for 6 Pronto Pups @ The Minnesota State Fair (please redeem the certificate for your coins at Restoration Church during July 2025), 2 Pronto Pup Shirts (sizes L & M), a Pronto Pup Sweatshirt (size M), and a Pronto Pup hat (orange and camo colors).
4 Passes to the Walker Art Center
$35
Starting bid
Retail Value: $72
4 Passes to the Walker Art Center
Retail Value: $72
4 Passes to the Walker Art Center
4 Tickets - Special Exhibition @ Minnesota Institute of Art
$40
Starting bid
Retail Value: $80
4 Tickets for a Special Exhibition @ the Minnesota Institute of Art
Retail Value: $80
4 Tickets for a Special Exhibition @ the Minnesota Institute of Art
The Sandlot Cast Signed Photo
$200
Starting bid
Retail Value: Priceless
Signed “The Sandlot” Display with Becket Hologram Certificate of Authentication
Retail Value: Priceless
Signed “The Sandlot” Display with Becket Hologram Certificate of Authentication
$20 Gift Certificate to Envy Nails
$10
Starting bid
Retail Value: $20
$20 Gift Certificate to Envy Nails in Ramsey
Retail Value: $20
$20 Gift Certificate to Envy Nails in Ramsey
The Mighty Ducks
$50
Starting bid
Retail Value: $Priceless
Signed “Mighty Ducks” Display with Becket Hologram Certificate of Authentication
Retail Value: $Priceless
Signed “Mighty Ducks” Display with Becket Hologram Certificate of Authentication
Historical Society of MN Family Annual Pass
$50
Starting bid
Retail Value: $100
Historical Society of MN Family Annual Pass
Membership benefits for 2 named adults + kids under age 18 in household, or grandchildren
Retail Value: $100
Historical Society of MN Family Annual Pass
Membership benefits for 2 named adults + kids under age 18 in household, or grandchildren
Titan 26L Cooler Backpack with Snacks
$30
Starting bid
Retail Value: $50
Titan 26L Cooler Backpack with top ice pack holder. snacks and paper plates included
Retail Value: $50
Titan 26L Cooler Backpack with top ice pack holder. snacks and paper plates included
2009 Minnesota Vikings Book & Collectors Edition DVD
$10
Starting bid
Retail Value: $Priceless
Vikings 2009 Division Champions Book & Collectors Edition Season Highlights DVD
Retail Value: $Priceless
Vikings 2009 Division Champions Book & Collectors Edition Season Highlights DVD
Summer Fun Basket
$35
Starting bid
Retail Value: $50
Basket with pitcher (or vase if you prefer), drink mixes, chips & dip bowls, and cozy blanket
Retail Value: $50
Basket with pitcher (or vase if you prefer), drink mixes, chips & dip bowls, and cozy blanket
Signed Jordan Addison Jersey Whiteout Edition
$225
Starting bid
Retail Value: Priceless
Signed Jordan Addison Jersey Whiteout Edition. Mesh fabric and sewn on numbers and letters. Comes with a Becket Tamper Proof Hologram Certificate of Authenticity. Not a licensed property of the NFL or any NFL Team.
Retail Value: Priceless
Signed Jordan Addison Jersey Whiteout Edition. Mesh fabric and sewn on numbers and letters. Comes with a Becket Tamper Proof Hologram Certificate of Authenticity. Not a licensed property of the NFL or any NFL Team.
4 General Admission Tickets to the Anoka County Fair
$35
Starting bid
Retail Value: $60
4 Anoka County Fair tickets for General Admission
Enjoy a day at the fair!
General Gate Admission Includes:
Grandstand GA Bleacher Seating
BandShell Stage Music
Beer Garden Stage Music
Interactive Shows & Demonstrations
Swifty Swine Pig Races
Live Entertainment
100 + Craft / Boutique / Food Vendors
Compass Ag Education Building
4H and Livestock Shows
Kids Activities
Photo Opportunities
Animals
Fireworks Tuesday Night
FREE Parking Sponsored by Federal Ammunition
AND WAY MORE!! Check the daily schedule to plan your perfect fair day!
Retail Value: $60
4 Anoka County Fair tickets for General Admission
Enjoy a day at the fair!
General Gate Admission Includes:
Grandstand GA Bleacher Seating
BandShell Stage Music
Beer Garden Stage Music
Interactive Shows & Demonstrations
Swifty Swine Pig Races
Live Entertainment
100 + Craft / Boutique / Food Vendors
Compass Ag Education Building
4H and Livestock Shows
Kids Activities
Photo Opportunities
Animals
Fireworks Tuesday Night
FREE Parking Sponsored by Federal Ammunition
AND WAY MORE!! Check the daily schedule to plan your perfect fair day!
4 General Admission Tickets to the Anoka County Fair
$35
Starting bid
Retail Value: $60
4 Anoka County Fair tickets for General Admission
Enjoy a day at the fair!
Retail Value: $60
4 Anoka County Fair tickets for General Admission
Enjoy a day at the fair!
Andrew VanGinkle Signed Vikings Replica Helmet
$125
Starting bid
Retail Value: Priceless
Andrew Van Ginkel Signed Vikings Replica Mini Helmet
Comes with a Beckett Tamper Proof Hologram, Certificate of Authenticity.
Retail Value: Priceless
Andrew Van Ginkel Signed Vikings Replica Mini Helmet
Comes with a Beckett Tamper Proof Hologram, Certificate of Authenticity.
2 $25 Certificates for Honest 1 Auto Care
$30
Starting bid
2 Certificates, $25 each for a total of $50. Good to use at Honest 1 Auto Care. Good for use at the Anoka, Blaine, Cottage Grove, and New Brighton locations.
2 Certificates, $25 each for a total of $50. Good to use at Honest 1 Auto Care. Good for use at the Anoka, Blaine, Cottage Grove, and New Brighton locations.
2 $25 Certificates for Honest 1 Auto Care
$30
Starting bid
2 Certificates, $25 each for a total of $50. Good to use at Honest 1 Auto Care. Good for use at the Anoka, Blaine, Cottage Grove, and New Brighton locations.
2 Certificates, $25 each for a total of $50. Good to use at Honest 1 Auto Care. Good for use at the Anoka, Blaine, Cottage Grove, and New Brighton locations.
3 $25 Certificates for Honest 1 Auto Care
$45
Starting bid
3 Certificates, $25 each for a total of $75. Good to use at Honest 1 Auto Care. Good for use at the Anoka, Blaine, Cottage Grove, and New Brighton locations.
3 Certificates, $25 each for a total of $75. Good to use at Honest 1 Auto Care. Good for use at the Anoka, Blaine, Cottage Grove, and New Brighton locations.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!