Justice Jam 2025 Silent Auction

Retail Value: $66 2 tickets to Taylor Falls Scenic Boat Tour for Daily Excursion (45-80 minutes). Enjoy the beautiful St. Croix River on an Historic PaddleWheel Riverboat. Public Tours are offered 7 days a week from May to late October. Select a date to see the times available. Great way to tour the St. Croix River! Includes a narrated tour of the history and rock formations along the River! Duration 45 or 80 minutes See our full schedule if no 80-minute trips are available. About Since 1906, thousands of tourists have enjoyed the scenic beauty of the world-famous Dalles of the St. Croix River by excursion boat. Our excursion boats include the Taylors Falls Queen and the Taylors Falls Princess. Both boats are enclosed on the lower level, with an open upper deck. Your licensed boat pilot and tour guide will highlight the unique rock formations left behind as the glaciers retreated thousands of years ago. Among the most outstanding formations is the huge stone cross for which the St. Croix River was named. “St. Croix” means Holy Cross. Other sites that can be seen from the boats include the world’s largest glacial kettles or “potholes,” Lion’s Head, Turk’s Head, and the highlight of the boat tour, The Old Man of the Dalles – the most outstanding natural rock face you’ll ever see. Add a River Rock meal to your reservation, or stop by our River Rock Patio before departure. Our snack bar onboard offers sandwiches, chips, candy, and various beverages.

