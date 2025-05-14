Justice Shoot Silent Auction

Fletcher Rifle Works Bandera OpenTop 11/22 Pistol AND Taquito Suppressor, valued at $1,800. Y’all ever hear freedom whisper? Now you can. This package includes the custom Fletcher Rifle Works Bandera OpenTop 11/22 Pistol, paired with the deliciously stealthy Taquito Suppressor—because nothing says ‘God, Guns, and Guac’ like a rimfire pistol that purrs instead of barks. Built with Texas pride, this pistol is compact, stylish, and ready to turn empty cans and varmints into confetti. And the Taquito? Don’t let the name fool you—it’s not edible, but it sure makes shooting feel like a quiet snack. Valued at $1,800, this duo delivers: 🎯 Low recoil, high fun 🤫 Hollywood-level silence Whether you’re plinking at the range or out being the smoothest cowboy in your zip code, this setup will make you feel like a very polite outlaw. Bid like a Texan. Shoot like a legend.

Fletcher Rifle Works Bandera OpenTop 11/22 Pistol AND Taquito Suppressor, valued at $1,800. Y’all ever hear freedom whisper? Now you can. This package includes the custom Fletcher Rifle Works Bandera OpenTop 11/22 Pistol, paired with the deliciously stealthy Taquito Suppressor—because nothing says ‘God, Guns, and Guac’ like a rimfire pistol that purrs instead of barks. Built with Texas pride, this pistol is compact, stylish, and ready to turn empty cans and varmints into confetti. And the Taquito? Don’t let the name fool you—it’s not edible, but it sure makes shooting feel like a quiet snack. Valued at $1,800, this duo delivers: 🎯 Low recoil, high fun 🤫 Hollywood-level silence Whether you’re plinking at the range or out being the smoothest cowboy in your zip code, this setup will make you feel like a very polite outlaw. Bid like a Texan. Shoot like a legend.

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