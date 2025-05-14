Justice Shoot Silent Auction

Customized long-distance rifle by Arken, valued at $2,950. Includes: Remington 700 action, Outlier 20-26 barrel, Outlier Stock system, Arken EP5 7x35 Scope, Arken titanium rings, throw lever, bubble lever, scope flip it, and bi-pod. It’s not just a rifle—it’s a precision instrument of long-range justice.
So go ahead. Make a bid. Outshoot your buddies. Intimidate your neighbors (in a friendly, responsible, law-abiding way). And support a great cause while you’re at it.
Because sometimes, charity should come with recoil.
Customized long-distance rifle by Arken, valued at $2,950. Includes: Remington 700 action, Outlier 20-26 barrel, Outlier Stock system, Arken EP5 7x35 Scope, Arken titanium rings, throw lever, bubble lever, scope flip it, and bi-pod. It’s not just a rifle—it’s a precision instrument of long-range justice.
So go ahead. Make a bid. Outshoot your buddies. Intimidate your neighbors (in a friendly, responsible, law-abiding way). And support a great cause while you’re at it.
Because sometimes, charity should come with recoil.
Custom Arken Precision Rifle #2
$400
Starting bid
Customized long-distance rifle by Arken, valued at $2,950. Includes: Remington 700 action, Outlier 20-26 barrel, Outlier Stock system, Arken EP5 7x35 Scope, Arken titanium rings, throw lever, bubble lever, scope flip it, and bi-pod.
This isn’t just a rifle—it’s a conversation ender, a long-distance love letter to whatever you’re aiming at, and a serious upgrade to your bragging rights.
Bid big, shoot straight, and remember: friends don’t let friends settle for factory builds.
Customized long-distance rifle by Arken, valued at $2,950. Includes: Remington 700 action, Outlier 20-26 barrel, Outlier Stock system, Arken EP5 7x35 Scope, Arken titanium rings, throw lever, bubble lever, scope flip it, and bi-pod.
This isn’t just a rifle—it’s a conversation ender, a long-distance love letter to whatever you’re aiming at, and a serious upgrade to your bragging rights.
Bid big, shoot straight, and remember: friends don’t let friends settle for factory builds.
Outlier Backdraft Barrel & Suppressor
$100
Starting bid
🔥 Outlier Backdraft Barrel + FREE Suppressor, Value: $1,199
Ever wanted to shoot so smooth it feels like your rifle graduated summa cum laude in physics? Meet the Outlier Backdraft Carbon Fiber Barrel — where science fiction meets pew pew precision.
Made with carbon fiber so light you’ll think you’re holding a Jedi lightsaber, and engineered with Backdraft tech that cuts suppressor heat by up to 50%, this barrel laughs in the face of mirage. Paired with a FREE Hex-30 suppressor, you’ll be sending rounds downrange so clean even your enemies will applaud (quietly, because… suppressor).
Perfect for long-range tacticians, elite hunters, or anyone who likes their gear like their coffee: strong, hot, and a little intimidating. Own the barrel that whispers “I don’t miss.”
🔥 Outlier Backdraft Barrel + FREE Suppressor, Value: $1,199
Ever wanted to shoot so smooth it feels like your rifle graduated summa cum laude in physics? Meet the Outlier Backdraft Carbon Fiber Barrel — where science fiction meets pew pew precision.
Made with carbon fiber so light you’ll think you’re holding a Jedi lightsaber, and engineered with Backdraft tech that cuts suppressor heat by up to 50%, this barrel laughs in the face of mirage. Paired with a FREE Hex-30 suppressor, you’ll be sending rounds downrange so clean even your enemies will applaud (quietly, because… suppressor).
Perfect for long-range tacticians, elite hunters, or anyone who likes their gear like their coffee: strong, hot, and a little intimidating. Own the barrel that whispers “I don’t miss.”
Fletcher Rifle Works OpenTop 11/22 with Suppressor
$200
Starting bid
Fletcher Rifle Works OpenTop 11/22 Rifle with Taquito suppressor, valued at $1,600. Looking for a firearm that screams “God Bless Texas” with every shot? Look no further. The OpenTop 11/22 Bandera Pistol by Fletcher Rifle Works isn’t just a mouthful—it’s a handful of precision, freedom, and pure American fun.
This bad boy is chambered in .22LR, which means it’s perfect for plinking, pest control, or just impressing your friends with your dangerously good taste. With its sleek, lightweight design and Bandera-style finish, it’s basically the BBQ pit boss of rimfire pistols. 🇺🇸🔥
Silent but accurate. Lightweight but loud in attitude. And just like your mother-in-law’s casserole—once you try it, you’ll never forget it.
Bid high, shoot straight, and support a great cause. (And remember—responsibly pew pew.)
Fletcher Rifle Works OpenTop 11/22 Rifle with Taquito suppressor, valued at $1,600. Looking for a firearm that screams “God Bless Texas” with every shot? Look no further. The OpenTop 11/22 Bandera Pistol by Fletcher Rifle Works isn’t just a mouthful—it’s a handful of precision, freedom, and pure American fun.
This bad boy is chambered in .22LR, which means it’s perfect for plinking, pest control, or just impressing your friends with your dangerously good taste. With its sleek, lightweight design and Bandera-style finish, it’s basically the BBQ pit boss of rimfire pistols. 🇺🇸🔥
Silent but accurate. Lightweight but loud in attitude. And just like your mother-in-law’s casserole—once you try it, you’ll never forget it.
Bid high, shoot straight, and support a great cause. (And remember—responsibly pew pew.)
Fletcher Rifle Works OpenTop 11/22 Bandera Pistol
$200
Starting bid
Fletcher Rifle Works Bandera OpenTop 11/22 Pistol AND Taquito Suppressor, valued at $1,800. Y’all ever hear freedom whisper? Now you can.
This package includes the custom Fletcher Rifle Works Bandera OpenTop 11/22 Pistol, paired with the deliciously stealthy Taquito Suppressor—because nothing says ‘God, Guns, and Guac’ like a rimfire pistol that purrs instead of barks.
Built with Texas pride, this pistol is compact, stylish, and ready to turn empty cans and varmints into confetti. And the Taquito? Don’t let the name fool you—it’s not edible, but it sure makes shooting feel like a quiet snack.
Valued at $1,800, this duo delivers:
🎯 Low recoil, high fun
🤫 Hollywood-level silence
Whether you’re plinking at the range or out being the smoothest cowboy in your zip code, this setup will make you feel like a very polite outlaw.
Bid like a Texan. Shoot like a legend.
Fletcher Rifle Works Bandera OpenTop 11/22 Pistol AND Taquito Suppressor, valued at $1,800. Y’all ever hear freedom whisper? Now you can.
This package includes the custom Fletcher Rifle Works Bandera OpenTop 11/22 Pistol, paired with the deliciously stealthy Taquito Suppressor—because nothing says ‘God, Guns, and Guac’ like a rimfire pistol that purrs instead of barks.
Built with Texas pride, this pistol is compact, stylish, and ready to turn empty cans and varmints into confetti. And the Taquito? Don’t let the name fool you—it’s not edible, but it sure makes shooting feel like a quiet snack.
Valued at $1,800, this duo delivers:
🎯 Low recoil, high fun
🤫 Hollywood-level silence
Whether you’re plinking at the range or out being the smoothest cowboy in your zip code, this setup will make you feel like a very polite outlaw.
Bid like a Texan. Shoot like a legend.
Texas Flood Silencer 5.56
$150
Starting bid
Ti DMLS 3D Printed Silencer, value: $1,300. This little number is tougher than a two-dollar steak and cooler than a blue norther. Finished with a C-series Cerakote, it’s built to withstand the elements—be it rain, shine, or the occasional barbecue mishap.
So, whether you’re at the range or out on the ranch, the Texas Flood ensures your shots are as smooth as a country ballad and as quiet as a church mouse on Sunday.
Bid now, and let your rifle sing the blues—silently.
Ti DMLS 3D Printed Silencer, value: $1,300. This little number is tougher than a two-dollar steak and cooler than a blue norther. Finished with a C-series Cerakote, it’s built to withstand the elements—be it rain, shine, or the occasional barbecue mishap.
So, whether you’re at the range or out on the ranch, the Texas Flood ensures your shots are as smooth as a country ballad and as quiet as a church mouse on Sunday.
Bid now, and let your rifle sing the blues—silently.
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