Juventus Academy Houston's Silent Auction

Signed Jersey by Juventus Legend Marchisio
$150

Starting bid

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of Juventus history! 🎉 We are thrilled to auction a limited edition jersey signed by the legendary Claudio Marchisio ⚽, one of the club's most cherished icons. Known for his grace and commitment on the pitch, Marchisio embodies the true spirit of Juventus.
Signed Scarf by Juventus Legend Marchisio
$50

Starting bid

Scarf signed by Juventus legend Claudio Marchisio ⚽, a great keepsake for any true fan.

