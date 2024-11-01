Juventus Academy Houston's Silent Auction

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of Juventus history! 🎉 We are thrilled to auction a limited edition jersey signed by the legendary Claudio Marchisio ⚽, one of the club's most cherished icons. Known for his grace and commitment on the pitch, Marchisio embodies the true spirit of Juventus.

