JuxtaHub Gallery at Yergey Brewing

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Deming King Harriman
Collage on Paper
24 x 36
*Price is inclusive of 6% PA Sales Tax
Deming King Harriman
Collage on Paper
30 x 40
*Price is inclusive of 6% PA Sales Tax
Kat Collins
Acrylic, wax crayon, oil pencil, india ink, collage on canvas
24 x 30
*Price is inclusive of 6% PA Sales Tax
Kat Collins
Acrylic, collage, oil pencil, ink on canvas
20 x 20
*Price is inclusive of 6% PA Sales Tax
Tory Schultz
Mixed Media
8 x 8
*Price is inclusive of 6% PA Sales Tax
Tory Schultz
Mixed Media
18 x 24
*Price is inclusive of 6% PA Sales Tax
Tory Schultz
Mixed Media
12 x 24
*Price is inclusive of 6% PA Sales Tax
Nina Boodhansingh
Water soluble oil and metal leaf
10 x 20
*Price is inclusive of 6% PA Sales Tax
Nina Boodhansingh
Acrylic
40 x 30
*Price is inclusive of 6% PA Sales Tax
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