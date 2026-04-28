JuxtaHub

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JuxtaHub

About this shop

JuxtaHub Gallery at Yergey Brewing

Spring Goddess item
Spring Goddess
$1,590

Deming King Harriman

Collage on Paper

24 x 36

*Price is inclusive of 6% PA Sales Tax

0
The Creator item
The Creator
$1,060

Deming King Harriman

Collage on Paper

30 x 40

*Price is inclusive of 6% PA Sales Tax

0
Beyond the Breakers item
Beyond the Breakers
$1,144.80

Kat Collins

Acrylic, wax crayon, oil pencil, india ink, collage on canvas

24 x 30

*Price is inclusive of 6% PA Sales Tax

0
Rising Energies item
Rising Energies
$1,007

Kat Collins

Acrylic, collage, oil pencil, ink on canvas

20 x 20

*Price is inclusive of 6% PA Sales Tax

0
Laps of Blue item
Laps of Blue
$100.70

Tory Schultz

Mixed Media 

8 x 8

*Price is inclusive of 6% PA Sales Tax

0
In the Moment item
In the Moment
$572.40

Tory Schultz

Mixed Media 

18 x 24

*Price is inclusive of 6% PA Sales Tax

0
By the Shore item
By the Shore
$381.60

Tory Schultz

Mixed Media 

12 x 24

*Price is inclusive of 6% PA Sales Tax

0
Slice of Heaven item
Slice of Heaven
$349.80

Nina Boodhansingh

Water soluble oil and metal leaf

10 x 20

*Price is inclusive of 6% PA Sales Tax

0
Every Clock is a Different Time item
Every Clock is a Different Time
$678.40

Nina Boodhansingh

Acrylic

40 x 30

*Price is inclusive of 6% PA Sales Tax

0

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