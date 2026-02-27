JuxtaHub's 2026 Soiree Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Four pack of French Macarons, Six assorted cookies (chocolate chip, fruit cereal, confetti, snickerdoodle, & strawberry crunch), and Gift Certificate for one dozen cupcakes.
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Enjoy a guided custom wine tasting for four and a bottle of Rosé from Cellar Beast. Located in Andreas, PA
Starting bid
$25 Roasted Gift Card, Zip Up Hoodie, Spices, Coffee, Hot Chocolate Mix, and T-shirt by Lehigh Valley Printing
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card, Two T-Shirts, Mango Loco Seltzer four pack, and Hat from Country Club Brewing
Starting bid
One bottle of Tequila and $75 Gift Card to La Maya, in Hellertown, PA, donated by County Seat Distillery
Starting bid
Assorted Art Supplies and $25 Gift Card to Blick Art Materials, donated by Lehigh Art Alliance
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Private three-hour Watercolor Workshop for Two and two bottles of Red Wine donated by El Shackleton
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Wine Flight for Two and Two Bottles of Wine (Pinot Noir & Chardonnay) from Weathered Winery in New Tripoli, PA
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Assorted Yergey Swag and a $60 Gift Card to Yergey Brewing in Emmaus, PA
Starting bid
Golf Package - Four Guest Passes, including Cart Fees from Woodstone Country Club in Danielsville, PA
Starting bid
Hot Glass Experience for Four valid June through December 2026 at ArtsQuest in Bethlehem, donated by Joe Capparell
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Bottles of : Gin from Eight Oaks, Plata Tequila from Altos, Rum from Goslings, Bulleit Bourbon, Manzanilla La Gitana (dry white wine) from Vinicola Hidalgo S.A., and Stateside Vodka, donated by the JuxtaHub Board of Directors
Starting bid
Assorted scratch-off lottery tickets donated by Melissa Flynn
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