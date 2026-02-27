Hosted by

JuxtaHub

About this event

Sales closed

JuxtaHub's 2026 Soiree Silent Auction

Pick-up location

375 S 10th St, Emmaus, PA 18049, USA

Sweet Treats from Boodelicious Cakes item
Sweet Treats from Boodelicious Cakes
$25

Starting bid

Four pack of French Macarons, Six assorted cookies (chocolate chip, fruit cereal, confetti, snickerdoodle, & strawberry crunch), and Gift Certificate for one dozen cupcakes.

Wine Tasting Experience & Rosé item
Wine Tasting Experience & Rosé
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a guided custom wine tasting for four and a bottle of Rosé from Cellar Beast. Located in Andreas, PA

Local Coffeehouse Collection item
Local Coffeehouse Collection
$35

Starting bid

$25 Roasted Gift Card, Zip Up Hoodie, Spices, Coffee, Hot Chocolate Mix, and T-shirt by Lehigh Valley Printing

Cold Brews & Cool Threads item
Cold Brews & Cool Threads
$45

Starting bid

$25 Gift Card, Two T-Shirts, Mango Loco Seltzer four pack, and Hat from Country Club Brewing

Tequila & Tacos Night Out item
Tequila & Tacos Night Out
$100

Starting bid

One bottle of Tequila and $75 Gift Card to La Maya, in Hellertown, PA, donated by County Seat Distillery

Masterpiece in the Making item
Masterpiece in the Making
$35

Starting bid

Assorted Art Supplies and $25 Gift Card to Blick Art Materials, donated by Lehigh Art Alliance

Watercolor & Wine for Two item
Watercolor & Wine for Two
$35

Starting bid

Private three-hour Watercolor Workshop for Two and two bottles of Red Wine donated by El Shackleton

Sip & Savor: Wine Flight Experience item
Sip & Savor: Wine Flight Experience
$45

Starting bid

Wine Flight for Two and Two Bottles of Wine (Pinot Noir & Chardonnay) from Weathered Winery in New Tripoli, PA

Emmaus Brew Crew Bundle item
Emmaus Brew Crew Bundle
$75

Starting bid

Assorted Yergey Swag and a $60 Gift Card to Yergey Brewing in Emmaus, PA

Tee Time for Four: Premium Golf Experience item
Tee Time for Four: Premium Golf Experience
$100

Starting bid

Golf Package - Four Guest Passes, including Cart Fees from Woodstone Country Club in Danielsville, PA

Hands-On Glass Art Adventure item
Hands-On Glass Art Adventure
$100

Starting bid

Hot Glass Experience for Four valid June through December 2026 at ArtsQuest in Bethlehem, donated by Joe Capparell

The Ultimate Spirits Sampler item
The Ultimate Spirits Sampler
$100

Starting bid

Bottles of : Gin from Eight Oaks, Plata Tequila from Altos, Rum from Goslings, Bulleit Bourbon, Manzanilla La Gitana (dry white wine) from Vinicola Hidalgo S.A., and Stateside Vodka, donated by the JuxtaHub Board of Directors

A Touch of Luck item
A Touch of Luck
$35

Starting bid

Assorted scratch-off lottery tickets donated by Melissa Flynn

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