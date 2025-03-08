JuxTuesday SHOP, November 2025

Tyrone Webb II. Spray paint on White Board
Tyrone Webb II. Spray paint on White Board
Kat Collins. Mixed Media on canvas
Ana Hamilton. Acrylic.
Deborah Slahta. Ceramic.
Deming King Harriman. Collage on Paper
Pam Gontram. Mixed media - German glass glitter, stained and tempered glass, glass balls, resin.
Domenick Naccarato.
Joint compound, latex paint, oil paint, tie plates, nails, gummed paper tape, pencil, fiberglass mesh tape, and roofing tar on plywood.
Tory Schultz. Acrylic.
Billy Thompson. Acrylic.
Rosemary Geseck. Acrylic.
Pam Dent. Acrylic.
Peter Italiano (LAA). Photography
Suzanne Montgomery Skoras (LAA). Soft Pastel
Kara Colman (LAA). Acrylic Pour
Cindy Karchner (LAA). Photography
Joy Barnes (LAA). Oil Painting.
Wendy Stoudt (LAA). Oil Painting.
Nancey Bossert (LAA). Oil Painting.
David Smith (LAA). Glass.
Adam Crist (LAA). Cyanotype with watercolor.
Brenda Gadow (LAA) Acrylic
David Sommers. Oil Painting
Jill Italiano, House of Metalworks. Hand Sawn & Pierced Reclaimed Sterling Silver.
Olaf Starorypinski. Archival pigment print.
Moriah Mylod (LAA). Mixed Media on Canvas
Janet Dance (LAA). Oil Painting.
Ward Van Haute (LAA). Oils on reverse of fused glass panel mounted on wood
