JuxTuesday SHOP, November 2025

STUDIO 226. "Pleasant Surprise"
$1,500

Tyrone Webb II. Spray paint on White Board

STUDIO 226. "Veiled Exposition"
$8,500

Tyrone Webb II. Spray paint on White Board

STUDIO 229. "Embers Remembering Spring"
$1,350

Kat Collins. Mixed Media on canvas

STUDIO 230. "As You Left Me"
$1,200

Ana Hamilton. Acrylic.

STUDIO 231. "Hexagonal Cube"
$900

Deborah Slahta. Ceramic.

Studio 233. "Spring Goddess"
$1,500

Deming King Harriman. Collage on Paper

STUDIO 234. "Sylvia"
$3,200

Pam Gontram. Mixed media - German glass glitter, stained and tempered glass, glass balls, resin.

Studio 241. "A Set of Burgundy Tie Plates"
$550

Domenick Naccarato.
Joint compound, latex paint, oil paint, tie plates, nails, gummed paper tape, pencil, fiberglass mesh tape, and roofing tar on plywood.

Studio 242. "Melody"
$1,200

Tory Schultz. Acrylic.

Studio 242. "Greatest Catch"
$550

Billy Thompson. Acrylic.

Studio 242. "The Tortoise and the Hare, from Aesop’s Fabels"
$3,200

Rosemary Geseck. Acrylic.

Studio 242. "A Very PopArt Turkey ThanksGiving"
$500

Pam Dent. Acrylic.

Desesperación
$600

Peter Italiano (LAA). Photography

Winter’s Twilight
$345

Suzanne Montgomery Skoras (LAA). Soft Pastel

Around the Lake
$400

Kara Colman (LAA). Acrylic Pour

Anna's Hummingbird (Male)
$200

Cindy Karchner (LAA). Photography

Maine Coast
$425

Joy Barnes (LAA). Oil Painting.

Sanctuary
$355

Wendy Stoudt (LAA). Oil Painting.

Artist
$995

Nancey Bossert (LAA). Oil Painting.

Egg
$600

David Smith (LAA). Glass.

Anise Hyssop
$175

Adam Crist (LAA). Cyanotype with watercolor.

Silent Willow
$750

Brenda Gadow (LAA) Acrylic

Studio 225. "Lighthouse, Nantucket Island"
$1,950

David Sommers. Oil Painting

Studio 224, HoM. Honey Bee Pendant
$85

Jill Italiano, House of Metalworks. Hand Sawn & Pierced Reclaimed Sterling Silver.

Studio 224, HoM. Honey Bee Wing Earrings
$72

Jill Italiano, House of Metalworks. Hand Sawn & Pierced Reclaimed Sterling Silver.

Studio 246. Jazmine #49
$1,000

Olaf Starorypinski. Archival pigment print.

On Egret Wings
$780

Moriah Mylod (LAA). Mixed Media on Canvas

Shuffle
$350

Janet Dance (LAA). Oil Painting.

Even Steven
$750

Ward Van Haute (LAA). Oils on reverse of fused glass panel mounted on wood

