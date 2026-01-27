JV Black Player Meal Accounts

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$9.66 meal x 21 games = $202.86
+$1.50 (1 game local pick up fee) = $204.36
Meal includes 1 cookie and 1 bag of chips. Players will need to provide their own drink.
$10.97 meal x 21 games = $230.37
+$1.50 (1 game local pick up fee) = $231.87
Meal includes 1 cookie and 1 bag of chips. Players will need to provide their own drink.
$7.95 meal x 21 games = $166.95
+$1.50 (1 game local pick up fee) = $168.45
Meal includes 1 cookie and 1 bag of chips. Players will need to provide their own drink.
$10.79 meal x 21 games = $226.59
+$1.50 (1 game local pick up fee) = $228.09
Meal includes 1 cookie and 1 bag of chips. Players will need to provide their own drink.
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