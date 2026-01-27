Hebron Hawks Baseball Club

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Hebron Hawks Baseball Club

About this event

JV Black Player Meal Accounts

JV Black Option 1 - 12 Piece Nuggets item
JV Black Option 1 - 12 Piece Nuggets
$204.36

$9.66 meal x 21 games = $202.86

+$1.50 (1 game local pick up fee) = $204.36


Meal includes 1 cookie and 1 bag of chips. Players will need to provide their own drink.

JV Black Option 2 - 12 Grilled Nuggets item
JV Black Option 2 - 12 Grilled Nuggets
$231.87

$10.97 meal x 21 games = $230.37

+$1.50 (1 game local pick up fee) = $231.87


Meal includes 1 cookie and 1 bag of chips. Players will need to provide their own drink.

JV Black Option 3 - Chicken Sandwich item
JV Black Option 3 - Chicken Sandwich
$168.45

$7.95 meal x 21 games = $166.95

+$1.50 (1 game local pick up fee) = $168.45


Meal includes 1 cookie and 1 bag of chips. Players will need to provide their own drink.

JV Black Option 4 - Cool Wrap item
JV Black Option 4 - Cool Wrap
$228.09

$10.79 meal x 21 games = $226.59

+$1.50 (1 game local pick up fee) = $228.09


Meal includes 1 cookie and 1 bag of chips. Players will need to provide their own drink.

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