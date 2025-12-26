JV Cheer - End of Season Pizza Party (Double Banquet Room at Guiseppi's)

Hosted by
THIS TICKET IS FOR ROSTERED PLAYERS ONLY.
Warminster Pioneers invited you to a Pizza Party to celebrate your season.
Coaches/TeamParent/FirstAide & Parents/Guardians see other ticket types.
THIS TICKET IS FOR ROSTERED Coaches -TeamParent-First Aide Volunteers ONLY.
Warminster Pioneers Thank you for volunteering your time, enjoy the pizza party on us.
Players and Parent/Guardians have different Tickets.
You are encouraged to join you child at the pizza party as well as any siblings or extended families.
This ticket fee is for parents, extended family members siblings 11+ attending.
Siblings 10yrs and under -see sibling tickets at adjusted rate.
This ticket fee is for Siblings 10yrs and under -see sibling tickets at adjusted rate.
