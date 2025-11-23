JV/Varsity Winter Color Guard registration event

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This registration cost does not include meal plan cost. Meal plan payment link will be sent out later.
Use this if you want to make full payment in one go. This registration cost does not include meal plan cost. Meal plan payment link will be sent out later.
This is the first split payment and due date is 30-Nov-2025. This registration cost does not include meal plan cost. Meal plan payment link will be sent out later.
This is the second split payment and due date is 29-Dec-2025. This registration cost does not include meal plan cost. Meal plan payment link will be sent out later.
This is the third split payment and due date is 01-29-2026. This registration cost does not include meal plan cost. Meal plan payment link will be sent out later.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!