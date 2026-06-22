JW Alvey Elementary School PTO's Shop

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5300 Waverly Farm Dr,
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Bella Canvas unisex jersey short sleeve tee
Bella Canvas unisex jersey short sleeve tee
Show your Alvey pride with this exclusive Pura Vida braided bracelet featuring Alvey's blue and yellow colors. Stylish, comfortable, and perfect for students, staff, and families, this bracelet is a fun way to support our school while representing the Alvey community wherever you go!
Show your Alvey spirit in style! These handcrafted Alvey Spirit Hair Bows, created by Michelle Marmo, feature Alvey's colors and are perfect for school days, spirit events, and special occasions. A fun and fashionable way to support our school community!
Become a member of the Alvey PTO and help us make a positive impact on our school community. Your membership directly supports programs, events, teacher appreciation initiatives, educational resources, and activities that enrich the experience of every Alvey student.
By joining the PTO, you're becoming part of a community dedicated to supporting our students, teachers, and staff while helping create memorable experiences throughout the school year.
Thank you for investing in our school and our students. Together, we can make a difference!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!