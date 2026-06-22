A blue and yellow circular logo for J.W. Alvey Elementary School PTO features a sun with rays in the background and the text "PTO" prominently displayed in the foreground.
JW Alvey Elementary School PTO

Offered by

JW Alvey Elementary School PTO

About this shop

JW Alvey Elementary School PTO's Shop

Pick-up location

5300 Waverly Farm Dr,

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YOUTH 2026-2027 Alvey Sunray T-shirt item
YOUTH 2026-2027 Alvey Sunray T-shirt
$20

Bella Canvas unisex jersey short sleeve tee

ADULT 2026-2027 Alvey Sunray T-shirt item
ADULT 2026-2027 Alvey Sunray T-shirt
$25

Bella Canvas unisex jersey short sleeve tee

Pura Vida Alvey Bracelet item
Pura Vida Alvey Bracelet
$10

Show your Alvey pride with this exclusive Pura Vida braided bracelet featuring Alvey's blue and yellow colors. Stylish, comfortable, and perfect for students, staff, and families, this bracelet is a fun way to support our school while representing the Alvey community wherever you go!

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Alvey Spirit Bow item
Alvey Spirit Bow
$12

Show your Alvey spirit in style! These handcrafted Alvey Spirit Hair Bows, created by Michelle Marmo, feature Alvey's colors and are perfect for school days, spirit events, and special occasions. A fun and fashionable way to support our school community!

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Alvey Croc Jibbit item
Alvey Croc Jibbit
$5
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Alvey Sunrays Oval Magnet item
Alvey Sunrays Oval Magnet
$3
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Annual PTO Family Membership item
Annual PTO Family Membership
$40

Become a member of the Alvey PTO and help us make a positive impact on our school community. Your membership directly supports programs, events, teacher appreciation initiatives, educational resources, and activities that enrich the experience of every Alvey student.


By joining the PTO, you're becoming part of a community dedicated to supporting our students, teachers, and staff while helping create memorable experiences throughout the school year.


Thank you for investing in our school and our students. Together, we can make a difference!

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Add a donation for JW Alvey Elementary School PTO

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!