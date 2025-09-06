JWB All-In Hall Rental Agreement (2025-26)

JWB All In Hall, Dining Hall, and other amenities.
$800

General Rental - 8 am - 11 pm Daily Rental. Includes a $200 refundable deposit. The deposit covers the Post from damages and professional cleaning fees if required. Refunds will be initiated within 24 hours, or a statement of expenses will be emailed if required.

NOT Available the third weekend of every month. No Exceptions.

$650

Veteran/First Responder Rental - 8 am - 11 pm Daily Rental. Includes a $200 refundable deposit. The deposit covers the Post from damages and professional cleaning fees if required. Refunds will be initiated within 24 hours, or a statement of expenses will be emailed if required.

NOT Available the third weekend of every month. No Exceptions.

$500

Post 6683 Member Rental - 8 am - 11 pm Daily Rental. Includes a $200 refundable deposit. The deposit covers the Post from damages and professional cleaning fees if required. Refunds will be initiated within 24 hours, or a statement of expenses will be emailed if required.

NOT Available the third weekend of every month. No Exceptions.

Space Available Set-up/Tear Down
$100

After 5 pm the day before / Before 10 am the day after - if space is available. Daily Rate.

AV Equipment Usage
$100

PA, Speakers, Microphone, Bluetooth Connections

Special Weekday Hourly Rate
$100

There is a Special Weekday rate for Meetings, Training Classes, or Community Events.

