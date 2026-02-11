JWC Formal Silent Auction

This is the package for anyone who loves live music at Billy Bob's. This includes 4 sets of 4 general admission passes to events at Billy Bob's. That's 16 tickets to your next 4 nights of live music! (16 total tickets which must be claimed in sets of 4.)





Upcoming shows include Trace Adkins, Clint Black, Everclear, Jake Owen, and plenty of other artists that are just waiting to be your favorite!





To make it extra fun, this package also includes 2 tickets to a Fort Worth Stockyards bar crawl!





Donated by Billy Bob's and Fort Worth Crawling





Value- $670