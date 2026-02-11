Hosted by

Junior Womans Club of Fort Worth

About this event

Sales closed

JWC Formal Silent Auction

Capture Your Legacy item
Capture Your Legacy
$150

Starting bid

Capture your legacy- your family! This package gets you a commissioned 14" fine art heirloom family portrait with lavish artistry from Park Hill Portraits and a $75 gift card to Ken's Custom Frames.


Donated by Park Hill Portraits and Ken's Custom Frames


Value- $1575

Billy Bob's Babe item
Billy Bob's Babe
$200

Starting bid

This is the package for anyone who loves live music at Billy Bob's. This includes 4 sets of 4 general admission passes to events at Billy Bob's. That's 16 tickets to your next 4 nights of live music! (16 total tickets which must be claimed in sets of 4.)


Upcoming shows include Trace Adkins, Clint Black, Everclear, Jake Owen, and plenty of other artists that are just waiting to be your favorite!


To make it extra fun, this package also includes 2 tickets to a Fort Worth Stockyards bar crawl!


Donated by Billy Bob's and Fort Worth Crawling


Value- $670

Locked and Loaded item
Locked and Loaded
$150

Starting bid

Take advantage of Fort Worth's best gun range with a three month membership to Defender Outdoors. The membership includes the following:


Membership for Primary, Spouse + Children 18 & Under

No Pistol Range Fees (1hr/visit)

No Rifle Range Fees (1hr/visit)

Lane Reservations (2 lanes/visit)

Targets/Eyes/Ears

10 Guest Passes/yr

2 Free FFL Transfers/yr

$5 Handgun Rentals & $10 Rifle Rentals

5% Off Firearms/Ammo/Retail

10% Off Gunsmithing/Training/Events

$100 membership fee waived


Must redeem by May 29, 2026


Donated by Defender Outdoors


Value- $600

Wine Not? A Private Tasting for 20 item
Wine Not? A Private Tasting for 20
$75

Starting bid

Private Wine Class for up to 20 Guests at Total Wine & More location of choice.


This would be an amazing closing dinner for your JWC or TWC group!


Donated by Total Wine & More


Value- $600

Mahjong on the Bricks at Elle Maxine item
Mahjong on the Bricks at Elle Maxine
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy a two-hour private shopping party for up to 12 guests with mahjong, $150 store credit for host, and 15% off for guests at Fort Worth favorite, Elle Maxine.


Donated by Elle Maxine


Value- $500

Drink Around Fort Worth item
Drink Around Fort Worth
$85

Starting bid

Take a sip of Fort Worth's best distilleries:

Tour and Tasting for 4 at Acre Distilling, includes 3 Bottles:

Miss Addie's Blackberry Sage Tea Vodka, 750 ml
Two Minnie's London Dry Gin, 750 ml
Acre Whisky, 750 ml

Distillery Tour and Tasting for 4 at TX Whiskey, valid Wednesday-Friday

Tour and tasting for 2 guests at Silver Star


Donated by Acre Distilling, TX Whiskey, Silver Star


Value- $331

Give a Cheer for Wine and Beer! item
Give a Cheer for Wine and Beer!
$60

Starting bid

Who says you have to choose between wine and beer? This package includes:

Tasting some of Fort Worth's best beer with a Brewery Tour and Flights for 4 at Cowtown Brewing

Set of 4 admission passes, good on wristband days Thursday and Saturday, to Martin House Brewing

Premium Tasting certificate for 4 to Lost Oak Winery


Donated by Cowtown Brewing, Martin House Brewing Company, and Lost Oak Winery


Value- $200

Bling, Bronze & Blowout item
Bling, Bronze & Blowout
$100

Starting bid

Now is the time to treat yourself from head to toe! This package includes:

3 Pack of Spray Tans to Cowtown Tanning

Certificate for one blowout at DryBar

Daphne Gold Pave Frame Drop Earrings from Kendra Scott


Donated by Cowtown Tanning, DryBar, Kendra Scott


Value- $345

Shine & Unwind item
Shine & Unwind
$90

Starting bid

Indulge in the ultimate treat-yourself package with $150 to unwind at Hiatus Spa + Retreat and $150 to shine with timeless jewelry from Gorjana.


Donated by Hiatus Spa + Retreat and Gorjana


Value- $300

From Brew to Bliss (with a Bite) item
From Brew to Bliss (with a Bite)
$85

Starting bid

Enjoy the perfect balance of energy and indulgence with premium coffee beans and a $15 gift card to Avoca, a signature service of choice from Milk + Honey Spa, and a $100 gift card to Eatzi's Market & Bakery. Sip, savor, and unwind with this thoughtfully curated package designed to treat you from morning brew to evening bliss.


Donated by Avoca, Milk + Honey, and Eatzi's


Value- $298

Tex Mex Trio item
Tex Mex Trio
$55

Starting bid

Get your chip and dip on at some of the best Tex Mex our town has to offer.

$100 gift card to Maria's Mexican Kitchen (gift card valid at all Far Out Hospitality restaurants)

$75 gift card to Blue Goose Cantina

$20 dining voucher to Abuelo's


Donated by Far Out Hospitality, Blue Goose Cantina, and Abuelo's


Value- $195

European Escape (No Passport Required) item
European Escape (No Passport Required)
$100

Starting bid

Travel the world without leaving the city. This basket includes:

Cooking class for two, valid for a public class at The Cookery. Class selections include an Evening in Paris, That's Amore, Pasta Extravaganza and more.

$100 gift card to Rise no. 3

Autographed copy of Rick Steves' Europe 101: History and Art for the Traveler


Donated by The Cookery, Rise no. 3, Rick Steves' Europe


Value- $396

A Day in Dallas item
A Day in Dallas
$40

Starting bid

Whether it's a date night or a hang with your friends, enjoy some fun in The Big D with the following items:

$50 Voucher for Class Axe Dallas

$50 Voucher for Great Room Escape Experience

Dallas-Focused Date Night Scavenger Hunt by Let's Roam

2 tickets to attend any public event with Plant and Sip, past classes include holiday themed succulent terrariums, wreath making, and more!


Donated by Class Axe Dallas, Great Room Escape Experience, Let's Roam, Plant + Sip


Value- $330

All About Alliance item
All About Alliance
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy the fun in and around Alliance Town Center with the following:

Take on the fun at Andretti Indoor Karting and Games with the Andretti 2-Pack. Includes 2 7D Xperiences, 2 laser tag experiences, and 2 $10 games cards, valid Monday-Friday.

A meal for two at Black Bear Diner

Free Bowling Session, good for 2 hours for 2 people to Bowlero location of choice, cannot be used Friday or Saturday after 4:00 PM.

10 dining cards valid for any meal combo at In-N-Out


Donated by Andretti Indoor Karting and Games, Black Bear Diner, Bowlero, In-N-Out


Value- $320

Future Leaders Experience item
Future Leaders Experience
$85

Starting bid

Inspire curiosity, creativity, and confidence with this unforgettable Dallas adventure designed for tomorrow’s changemakers!

This exciting package includes a year of membership for 5 people to the Perot Museum, two admission tickets to the colorful, imagination-sparking fun at the Crayola Experience, and a set of 4 general admission tickets to the George W. Bush Presidential Center.


Donated by Perot Museum, Crayola Experience Plano, George W. Bush Presidential Center


Value- $319

Fort Worth Family Fun item
Fort Worth Family Fun
$80

Starting bid

Have fun around the Fort with your family with the following favorites:

$100 gift card to Cidercade

4 general admission tickets to any screening at Coyote Drive In

Set of Two Tickets to the Fort Worth Zoo

4 general admission tickets to the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History

Admission for 2 to Play Street Museum and two slime kits


Donated by Cidercade, Coyote Drive In, Fort Worth Zoo, Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, and Play Street Museum


Value- $298

Games and Glass item
Games and Glass
$75

Starting bid

Get ready for a night of fun, flavor, and creativity! This package includes a $100 gift card to get your game on at Cidercade, 2 $50 off any glassblowing workshop certificates at SiNaCa Studios, and cap off the fun with a $50 gift card to Roger's Roundhouse.


Donated by Cidercade, SiNaCa Studios, and Roger's Roundhouse


Value- $250

Just Fore You item
Just Fore You
$90

Starting bid

Treat yourself or the golf lover in your life to some indoor golf fun.

Package includes 2 hours of play at the TopGolf Swing Suite at Hyatt Place TCU, a $100 gift card to 1611 Golf, and golf swag box.


Donated by TCU Hyatt Place and 1611 Golf


Value- $300

Stars and Strikes item
Stars and Strikes
$60

Starting bid

This is the perfect auction package for fans of the Dallas Stars and Texas Rangers. Package includes:

Autographed hockey puck signed by Wyatt Johnston, rising star forward for the Dallas Stars. Drafted 23rd overall in 2021, Johnston quickly became a key contributor in Dallas, earning recognition for his scoring ability, hockey IQ, and strong playoff performances. A great collectible for Stars fans and hockey enthusiasts alike.

Voucher for 2 tickets to Texas Rangers game of choice, valid Monday-Thursday, with some blackout dates.

Donated by Dallas Stars and Texas Rangers


Value- $175

A Night at the Symphony item
A Night at the Symphony
$140

Starting bid

Enjoy a night out at the Fort Worth symphony with dinner at Grace.

Start your night with dinner for 2 at Grace and follow it up with 4 tickets to Jane Glover Conducts FWSO Stars, March 20th, 2026 at 7:30 pm at Bass Performance Hall.

Grace dinner for 2 valued up to $150, wine not included.


Donated by Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, Grace


Value- $490

At the Ballet item
At the Ballet
$80

Starting bid

Since 1961, Texas Ballet Theater has evolved from a small regional ballet company to an internationally recognized organization attracting the world's finest dancers.

Enjoy 4 tickets to Swan Lake at Bass Performance Hall on May 15, 2026 at 8pm and dinner at The Capital Grille with a $75 gift card.


Donated by Texas Ballet Theater and The Capital Grille


Value- $275

Plates & Playbills item
Plates & Playbills
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable night out in the heart of the city! Savor exceptional contemporary cuisine with dinner for 2 at Grace, then head to Circle Theatre where you can take in your choice of show with 2 tickets to any 2026 mainstage production.

Tickets are for Tuesday-Friday, eligible shows include King James, RENT, Jagged Little Pill, I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire, and The Leopard Play, or sad songs for lost boys.

Grace dinner for 2 valued up to $150, wine not included.


Donated by Circle Theatre and Grace


Value- $250

Dinner & A Show item
Dinner & A Show
$60

Starting bid

Take in a night of theatre at Stage West with 2 tickets to A Case for the Existence of God and dinner at any Far Out Hospitality Restaurant concept with a $100 gift card.

Far Out Hospitality restaurants include Le Margot, Pacific Table, The Tavern, Maria's Kitchen, and more. Tickets expire on 3/29/26.


Donated by Stage West and Far Out Hospitality


Value- $200

Treat Yourself to a Treat item
Treat Yourself to a Treat
$50

Starting bid

Everyone deserves a little treat and this auction package is your ticket there. This package includes:

$50 gift card to The Cheesecake Factory

Gift certificate for (1) 6" specialty cake with inscription at SusieCakes

A Paradise Party Pack from Bahama Buck's, includes shaved ice, flavors, and toppings to serve 25 guests. Expires 6/30/26


Donated by The Cheesecake Factory, SusieCakes, and Bahama Buck's


Value- $187

Take Note item
Take Note
$40

Starting bid

Put your best self forward in your next big meeting or interview with this stunning Medium Leather Portfolio from Saddleback Leather Company.


Donated by Saddleback Leather Co.


Value- $179

Clean Car Club item
Clean Car Club
$35

Starting bid

Don't worry about your next few car washes, let WhiteWater Express take care of it!

This includes 5 vouchers for a Premium Protection Car Wash at the WhiteWater Express Car Wash location of your choice.


Donated by WhiteWater Car Wash


Value- $125

From Your Advisors With Love item
From Your Advisors With Love
$35

Starting bid

Assembled by your favorite advisors, these wonderful ladies have put together the ultimate basket for all your entertaining needs.

Package includes tray, red wine, napkins, candle, and $60 Trader Joe's gift card.


Donated by JWC Group Advisors


Value- $125

A Gift from Gordon item
A Gift from Gordon
$25

Starting bid

This spring time basket is a gift from Gordon Boswell to you!


Donated by Gordon Boswell


Value- $130

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!