JWC Formal Silent Auction

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Capture your legacy- your family! This package gets you a commissioned 14" fine art heirloom family portrait with lavish artistry from Park Hill Portraits and a $75 gift card to Ken's Custom Frames.
Donated by Park Hill Portraits and Ken's Custom Frames
Value- $1575
Starting bid
This is the package for anyone who loves live music at Billy Bob's. This includes 4 sets of 4 general admission passes to events at Billy Bob's. That's 16 tickets to your next 4 nights of live music! (16 total tickets which must be claimed in sets of 4.)
Upcoming shows include Trace Adkins, Clint Black, Everclear, Jake Owen, and plenty of other artists that are just waiting to be your favorite!
To make it extra fun, this package also includes 2 tickets to a Fort Worth Stockyards bar crawl!
Donated by Billy Bob's and Fort Worth Crawling
Value- $670
Starting bid
Take advantage of Fort Worth's best gun range with a three month membership to Defender Outdoors. The membership includes the following:
Membership for Primary, Spouse + Children 18 & Under
No Pistol Range Fees (1hr/visit)
No Rifle Range Fees (1hr/visit)
Lane Reservations (2 lanes/visit)
Targets/Eyes/Ears
10 Guest Passes/yr
2 Free FFL Transfers/yr
$5 Handgun Rentals & $10 Rifle Rentals
5% Off Firearms/Ammo/Retail
10% Off Gunsmithing/Training/Events
$100 membership fee waived
Must redeem by May 29, 2026
Donated by Defender Outdoors
Value- $600
Starting bid
Private Wine Class for up to 20 Guests at Total Wine & More location of choice.
This would be an amazing closing dinner for your JWC or TWC group!
Donated by Total Wine & More
Value- $600
Starting bid
Enjoy a two-hour private shopping party for up to 12 guests with mahjong, $150 store credit for host, and 15% off for guests at Fort Worth favorite, Elle Maxine.
Donated by Elle Maxine
Value- $500
Starting bid
Take a sip of Fort Worth's best distilleries:
Tour and Tasting for 4 at Acre Distilling, includes 3 Bottles:
Miss Addie's Blackberry Sage Tea Vodka, 750 ml
Two Minnie's London Dry Gin, 750 ml
Acre Whisky, 750 ml
Distillery Tour and Tasting for 4 at TX Whiskey, valid Wednesday-Friday
Tour and tasting for 2 guests at Silver Star
Donated by Acre Distilling, TX Whiskey, Silver Star
Value- $331
Starting bid
Who says you have to choose between wine and beer? This package includes:
Tasting some of Fort Worth's best beer with a Brewery Tour and Flights for 4 at Cowtown Brewing
Set of 4 admission passes, good on wristband days Thursday and Saturday, to Martin House Brewing
Premium Tasting certificate for 4 to Lost Oak Winery
Donated by Cowtown Brewing, Martin House Brewing Company, and Lost Oak Winery
Value- $200
Starting bid
Now is the time to treat yourself from head to toe! This package includes:
3 Pack of Spray Tans to Cowtown Tanning
Certificate for one blowout at DryBar
Daphne Gold Pave Frame Drop Earrings from Kendra Scott
Donated by Cowtown Tanning, DryBar, Kendra Scott
Value- $345
Starting bid
Indulge in the ultimate treat-yourself package with $150 to unwind at Hiatus Spa + Retreat and $150 to shine with timeless jewelry from Gorjana.
Donated by Hiatus Spa + Retreat and Gorjana
Value- $300
Starting bid
Enjoy the perfect balance of energy and indulgence with premium coffee beans and a $15 gift card to Avoca, a signature service of choice from Milk + Honey Spa, and a $100 gift card to Eatzi's Market & Bakery. Sip, savor, and unwind with this thoughtfully curated package designed to treat you from morning brew to evening bliss.
Donated by Avoca, Milk + Honey, and Eatzi's
Value- $298
Starting bid
Get your chip and dip on at some of the best Tex Mex our town has to offer.
$100 gift card to Maria's Mexican Kitchen (gift card valid at all Far Out Hospitality restaurants)
$75 gift card to Blue Goose Cantina
$20 dining voucher to Abuelo's
Donated by Far Out Hospitality, Blue Goose Cantina, and Abuelo's
Value- $195
Starting bid
Travel the world without leaving the city. This basket includes:
Cooking class for two, valid for a public class at The Cookery. Class selections include an Evening in Paris, That's Amore, Pasta Extravaganza and more.
$100 gift card to Rise no. 3
Autographed copy of Rick Steves' Europe 101: History and Art for the Traveler
Donated by The Cookery, Rise no. 3, Rick Steves' Europe
Value- $396
Starting bid
Whether it's a date night or a hang with your friends, enjoy some fun in The Big D with the following items:
$50 Voucher for Class Axe Dallas
$50 Voucher for Great Room Escape Experience
Dallas-Focused Date Night Scavenger Hunt by Let's Roam
2 tickets to attend any public event with Plant and Sip, past classes include holiday themed succulent terrariums, wreath making, and more!
Donated by Class Axe Dallas, Great Room Escape Experience, Let's Roam, Plant + Sip
Value- $330
Starting bid
Enjoy the fun in and around Alliance Town Center with the following:
Take on the fun at Andretti Indoor Karting and Games with the Andretti 2-Pack. Includes 2 7D Xperiences, 2 laser tag experiences, and 2 $10 games cards, valid Monday-Friday.
A meal for two at Black Bear Diner
Free Bowling Session, good for 2 hours for 2 people to Bowlero location of choice, cannot be used Friday or Saturday after 4:00 PM.
10 dining cards valid for any meal combo at In-N-Out
Donated by Andretti Indoor Karting and Games, Black Bear Diner, Bowlero, In-N-Out
Value- $320
Starting bid
Inspire curiosity, creativity, and confidence with this unforgettable Dallas adventure designed for tomorrow’s changemakers!
This exciting package includes a year of membership for 5 people to the Perot Museum, two admission tickets to the colorful, imagination-sparking fun at the Crayola Experience, and a set of 4 general admission tickets to the George W. Bush Presidential Center.
Donated by Perot Museum, Crayola Experience Plano, George W. Bush Presidential Center
Value- $319
Starting bid
Have fun around the Fort with your family with the following favorites:
$100 gift card to Cidercade
4 general admission tickets to any screening at Coyote Drive In
Set of Two Tickets to the Fort Worth Zoo
4 general admission tickets to the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History
Admission for 2 to Play Street Museum and two slime kits
Donated by Cidercade, Coyote Drive In, Fort Worth Zoo, Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, and Play Street Museum
Value- $298
Starting bid
Get ready for a night of fun, flavor, and creativity! This package includes a $100 gift card to get your game on at Cidercade, 2 $50 off any glassblowing workshop certificates at SiNaCa Studios, and cap off the fun with a $50 gift card to Roger's Roundhouse.
Donated by Cidercade, SiNaCa Studios, and Roger's Roundhouse
Value- $250
Starting bid
Treat yourself or the golf lover in your life to some indoor golf fun.
Package includes 2 hours of play at the TopGolf Swing Suite at Hyatt Place TCU, a $100 gift card to 1611 Golf, and golf swag box.
Donated by TCU Hyatt Place and 1611 Golf
Value- $300
Starting bid
This is the perfect auction package for fans of the Dallas Stars and Texas Rangers. Package includes:
Autographed hockey puck signed by Wyatt Johnston, rising star forward for the Dallas Stars. Drafted 23rd overall in 2021, Johnston quickly became a key contributor in Dallas, earning recognition for his scoring ability, hockey IQ, and strong playoff performances. A great collectible for Stars fans and hockey enthusiasts alike.
Voucher for 2 tickets to Texas Rangers game of choice, valid Monday-Thursday, with some blackout dates.
Donated by Dallas Stars and Texas Rangers
Value- $175
Starting bid
Enjoy a night out at the Fort Worth symphony with dinner at Grace.
Start your night with dinner for 2 at Grace and follow it up with 4 tickets to Jane Glover Conducts FWSO Stars, March 20th, 2026 at 7:30 pm at Bass Performance Hall.
Grace dinner for 2 valued up to $150, wine not included.
Donated by Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, Grace
Value- $490
Starting bid
Since 1961, Texas Ballet Theater has evolved from a small regional ballet company to an internationally recognized organization attracting the world's finest dancers.
Enjoy 4 tickets to Swan Lake at Bass Performance Hall on May 15, 2026 at 8pm and dinner at The Capital Grille with a $75 gift card.
Donated by Texas Ballet Theater and The Capital Grille
Value- $275
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable night out in the heart of the city! Savor exceptional contemporary cuisine with dinner for 2 at Grace, then head to Circle Theatre where you can take in your choice of show with 2 tickets to any 2026 mainstage production.
Tickets are for Tuesday-Friday, eligible shows include King James, RENT, Jagged Little Pill, I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire, and The Leopard Play, or sad songs for lost boys.
Grace dinner for 2 valued up to $150, wine not included.
Donated by Circle Theatre and Grace
Value- $250
Starting bid
Take in a night of theatre at Stage West with 2 tickets to A Case for the Existence of God and dinner at any Far Out Hospitality Restaurant concept with a $100 gift card.
Far Out Hospitality restaurants include Le Margot, Pacific Table, The Tavern, Maria's Kitchen, and more. Tickets expire on 3/29/26.
Donated by Stage West and Far Out Hospitality
Value- $200
Starting bid
Everyone deserves a little treat and this auction package is your ticket there. This package includes:
$50 gift card to The Cheesecake Factory
Gift certificate for (1) 6" specialty cake with inscription at SusieCakes
A Paradise Party Pack from Bahama Buck's, includes shaved ice, flavors, and toppings to serve 25 guests. Expires 6/30/26
Donated by The Cheesecake Factory, SusieCakes, and Bahama Buck's
Value- $187
Starting bid
Put your best self forward in your next big meeting or interview with this stunning Medium Leather Portfolio from Saddleback Leather Company.
Donated by Saddleback Leather Co.
Value- $179
Starting bid
Don't worry about your next few car washes, let WhiteWater Express take care of it!
This includes 5 vouchers for a Premium Protection Car Wash at the WhiteWater Express Car Wash location of your choice.
Donated by WhiteWater Car Wash
Value- $125
Starting bid
Assembled by your favorite advisors, these wonderful ladies have put together the ultimate basket for all your entertaining needs.
Package includes tray, red wine, napkins, candle, and $60 Trader Joe's gift card.
Donated by JWC Group Advisors
Value- $125
Starting bid
This spring time basket is a gift from Gordon Boswell to you!
Donated by Gordon Boswell
Value- $130
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