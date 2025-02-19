JWLA 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament 2025

1600 Dodge Ave

Evanston, IL 60201, USA

CO-ED 3rd-4th grade team
$84
1pm start time (12:00-12:45pm check-in)
CO-ED 5th-6th grade team
$84
10am start time (9:15-9:45am check-in)
CO-ED 7th-8th grade team
$84
1pm start time (12:00-12:45 check-in)
GIRLS 3rd-5th grade team
$84
10am start time (9:15-9:45am check-in)
GIRLS 6th-8th grade team
$84
10am start time (9:15-9:45am check-in)
