Maharashtra Mandal Atlanta

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Maharashtra Mandal Atlanta

About this event

Jyoti 3 Test MMA Gudhi Padwa (April 4th) - महाराष्ट्र मंडळ गुढी पाडवा (४ एप्रिल)

Duluth High School

3737 Brock Rd NW, Duluth GA 30096

MMA Member 2026: Adult / Student / Child RSVP
Free

Please do NOT RSVP kids below the age of 5.

Children are allowed in the auditorium but please be advised that one of the natak is PG-13 with mature theme and language.

Parents are requested to make sure their children do not disturb the natak atmosphere.

(Childcare will NOT be provided.)

Guest for Lunch
$35

These tickets are for those who are not members of MMA.

No tickets required for kids below the age of 5.

Guest for Natak and Tea
$25

These tickets are for those who are not members of MMA.

A ticket will be required for children above of 5 but

please be advised that one of the natak is PG-13 with mature theme and language.

Parents are requested to make sure their children do not disturb the natak atmosphere.

(Childcare will NOT be provided.)

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