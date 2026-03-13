Jyoti 3 Test MMA Gudhi Padwa (April 4th) - महाराष्ट्र मंडळ गुढी पाडवा (४ एप्रिल)

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About this event
3737 Brock Rd NW, Duluth GA 30096
Please do NOT RSVP kids below the age of 5.
Children are allowed in the auditorium but please be advised that one of the natak is PG-13 with mature theme and language.
Parents are requested to make sure their children do not disturb the natak atmosphere.
(Childcare will NOT be provided.)
These tickets are for those who are not members of MMA.
No tickets required for kids below the age of 5.
These tickets are for those who are not members of MMA.
A ticket will be required for children above of 5 but
please be advised that one of the natak is PG-13 with mature theme and language.
Parents are requested to make sure their children do not disturb the natak atmosphere.
(Childcare will NOT be provided.)
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