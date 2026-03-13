Jyoti Test MMA Gudhi Padwa (April 4th) - महाराष्ट्र मंडळ गुढी पाडवा (४ एप्रिल)

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3737 Brock Rd NW, Duluth GA 30096
Please do NOT RSVP kids below the age of 5.
Please be advised that the natak is PG-13 with mature theme and language. Only age 13 and above are allowed in the auditorium. Childcare will be available for kids below the age of 13, please RSVP and register your children for childcare below.
If you are a member of MMA, please use the section above to RSVP.
Natyadeep members only need a ticket for lunch, the natak program is free.
Please be advised that the natak is PG-13 with mature theme and language. Only age 13 and above are allowed in the auditorium. Childcare will be available for kids below the age of 13, please RSVP and register your children for childcare below.
If you are a member of MMA, please use the section above to RSVP.
Natyadeep members only need a ticket for lunch, the natak program is free.
Please be advised that the natak is PG-13 with mature theme and language. Only age 13 and above are allowed in the auditorium. Childcare will be available for kids below the age of 13, please RSVP and register your children for childcare below.
If you are a member of MMA, please use the section above to RSVP.
NADTAL members need separate tickets for lunch and natak.
If you are a member of MMA, please use the section above to RSVP.
NADTAL members need separate tickets for lunch and natak.
If you are a member of MMA, please use the section above to RSVP.
NADTAL members need separate tickets for lunch and natak. Children above 13 do need a natak ticket to attend.
Please be advised that the natak is PG-13 with mature theme and language. Only age 13 and above are allowed in the auditorium. Childcare will be available for kids below the age of 13, please RSVP and register your children for childcare below.
These tickets are for those who are not members of MMA, Natyadeep, or NADTAL.
No tickets required for kids below the age of 5.
Please be advised that the natak is PG-13 with mature theme and language. Only age 13 and above are allowed in the auditorium. Childcare will be available for kids below the age of 13.
These tickets are for those who are not members of MMA, Natyadeep, or NADTAL.
Only for children between 3-12. Provided free of cost.
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