Maharashtra Mandal Atlanta

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Maharashtra Mandal Atlanta

About this event

Jyoti Test MMA Gudhi Padwa (April 4th) - महाराष्ट्र मंडळ गुढी पाडवा (४ एप्रिल)

Duluth High School

3737 Brock Rd NW, Duluth GA 30096

MMA Member 2026: Adult / Student / Child RSVP
Free

Please do NOT RSVP kids below the age of 5.

Please be advised that the natak is PG-13 with mature theme and language. Only age 13 and above are allowed in the auditorium. Childcare will be available for kids below the age of 13, please RSVP and register your children for childcare below.

Natyadeep Adult (age above 15) Member: Lunch RSVP
$15

If you are a member of MMA, please use the section above to RSVP.

Natyadeep members only need a ticket for lunch, the natak program is free.

Please be advised that the natak is PG-13 with mature theme and language. Only age 13 and above are allowed in the auditorium. Childcare will be available for kids below the age of 13, please RSVP and register your children for childcare below.

Natyadeep Child (age below 15) Member: Lunch RSVP
$10

If you are a member of MMA, please use the section above to RSVP.

Natyadeep members only need a ticket for lunch, the natak program is free.

Please be advised that the natak is PG-13 with mature theme and language. Only age 13 and above are allowed in the auditorium. Childcare will be available for kids below the age of 13, please RSVP and register your children for childcare below.

NADTAL Adult (age above 15) Member: Lunch RSVP
$15

If you are a member of MMA, please use the section above to RSVP.

NADTAL members need separate tickets for lunch and natak.

NADTAL Child (age below 15) Member: Lunch RSVP
$10

If you are a member of MMA, please use the section above to RSVP.

NADTAL members need separate tickets for lunch and natak.

NADTAL Member: Natak and tea RSVP
$25

If you are a member of MMA, please use the section above to RSVP.

NADTAL members need separate tickets for lunch and natak. Children above 13 do need a natak ticket to attend.

Please be advised that the natak is PG-13 with mature theme and language. Only age 13 and above are allowed in the auditorium. Childcare will be available for kids below the age of 13, please RSVP and register your children for childcare below.

Guest for Lunch
$35

These tickets are for those who are not members of MMA, Natyadeep, or NADTAL.

No tickets required for kids below the age of 5.

Guest for Natak and Tea
$25

Please be advised that the natak is PG-13 with mature theme and language. Only age 13 and above are allowed in the auditorium. Childcare will be available for kids below the age of 13.

These tickets are for those who are not members of MMA, Natyadeep, or NADTAL.


Childcare
Free

Only for children between 3-12. Provided free of cost.

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