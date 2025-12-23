Atkinson Elementary PTO, Inc.

Hosted by

Atkinson Elementary PTO, Inc.

About this event

K-1 Sweetheart Dance 2026

North Andover

MA 01845, USA

General Admission
$40

Entrance to the K-1 Sweetheart Dance for you and 1 guest.


Zeffy is free to us! At checkout, you'll see an optional contribution to Zeffy -- you can change this to $0 if you prefer. 

Prepaid 10 Raffle Tickets
$15

Tickets will be sold at the event for 10 tickets for $20. Grab 10 now at the discounted rate of 10 for $15.


Zeffy is free to us! At checkout, you'll see an optional contribution to Zeffy -- you can change this to $0 if you prefer. 

General Admission - Extra Child
$10

Twins? Triplets? No problem! Grab an extra ticket for your other sweetheart!


Zeffy is free to us! At checkout, you'll see an optional contribution to Zeffy -- you can change this to $0 if you prefer. 

Add a donation for Atkinson Elementary PTO, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!