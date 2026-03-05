K-12/Nonprofit Volunteer Day at Goatlandia

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About this event
Please add one ticket for each adult in your group. Please ensure you have at least one adult for every five children.
Please add one ticket for each child in your group.
Our adult lunches include an organic plant-based sandwich, fruit, and a non-alcoholic beverage. Enjoy it with your group on our beautiful property!
Our kids lunches include a PB&J (or similar), fruit, and a non-alcoholic beverage. Enjoy it with your group on our beautiful property!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!