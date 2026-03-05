Goatlandia Farm Animal Sanctuary And Education Center

Hosted by

Goatlandia Farm Animal Sanctuary And Education Center

About this event

K-12/Nonprofit Volunteer Day at Goatlandia

1567 Cunningham Rd

Sebastopol, CA 95472, USA

Adult Ticket
Free

Please add one ticket for each adult in your group. Please ensure you have at least one adult for every five children.

Child Ticket
Free

Please add one ticket for each child in your group.

Organic Picnic Lunch (Adult)
$20

Our adult lunches include an organic plant-based sandwich, fruit, and a non-alcoholic beverage. Enjoy it with your group on our beautiful property!

Organic Picnic Lunch (Kids)
$10

Our kids lunches include a PB&J (or similar), fruit, and a non-alcoholic beverage. Enjoy it with your group on our beautiful property!

Add a donation for Goatlandia Farm Animal Sanctuary And Education Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!