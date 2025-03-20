K-Kids Jerseys

Want to support the Kiwanis Club of Winters? Blue fitted women's polo with Gold shoulders features white Kiwanis Club of Winters logo. You'll be prompted to tell us which size(s) you'd like to purchase.

Want to support the Kiwanis Club of Winters? Blue fitted women's polo with Gold shoulders features white Kiwanis Club of Winters logo. You'll be prompted to tell us which size(s) you'd like to purchase.

More details...