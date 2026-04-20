K Krewe Animal Rescue's Silent Auction: Certified Joe Burrow's Signed Jersey

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Starting bid
Fanatics Authentic Certified Joe Burrows signed jersey generously donated by Mike Powell. **PLEASE NOTE- You are NOT REQUIRED to contribute additional funds outside of your actual bid. If you wish to change the default contribution, when finalizing your payment you can change this by clicking "Other" in the dropdown.Thank you for supporting free fundraising for all nonprofits!
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