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K Krewe Animal Rescue

About this event

Sales closed

K Krewe Animal Rescue's Silent Auction: Certified Joe Burrow's Signed Jersey

Fanatics Certified Autographed Jersey item
Fanatics Certified Autographed Jersey
$350

Starting bid

Fanatics Authentic Certified Joe Burrows signed jersey generously donated by Mike Powell. **PLEASE NOTE- You are NOT REQUIRED to contribute additional funds outside of your actual bid. If you wish to change the default contribution, when finalizing your payment you can change this by clicking "Other" in the dropdown.Thank you for supporting free fundraising for all nonprofits!

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