K Pop Workshop

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
All proceed from this camp go towards the mission of PNWDF. To pay our teachers, costume and gear for students in need and to keep access to the arts equitable and affordable in Tacoma.
Enjoy the full program for 2 students with access to all main activities.
All proceed from this camp go towards the mission of PNWDF. To pay our teachers, costume and gear for students in need and to keep access to the arts equitable and affordable in Tacoma.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!