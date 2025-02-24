K8 Event Team 2025 Season Pass for MKF Amphitheater (ALL Ten Concert Dates)

Purchasing a Season Pass allows access to all Ten outdoor concerts plus a free beverage at each event. K8 Event Team is a non-profit, 501c3, dedicated to bringing great entertainment into the area but also raising money for children in financial need of music and/or lessons.

Purchasing a Season Pass allows access to all Ten outdoor concerts plus a free beverage at each event. K8 Event Team is a non-profit, 501c3, dedicated to bringing great entertainment into the area but also raising money for children in financial need of music and/or lessons.

More details...