K8 Event Team's Roland Drum Kit Raffle 2026

- The Roland TD-27KV2 drum kit with stand retails for over $3,000
- Premium V-Drums kit with flagship-class sound
- Updated TD-27 sound module with enhanced features and advanced Prismatic Sound Modeling derived from the flagship TD-50X
- 75 ready-to-play preset kits, including 10 all-new kits and a variety of new samples
- 14-inch digital snare, 14-inch digital hi-hat, and 18-inch ride cymbal with high-resolution, multi-sensor triggering for unparalleled dynamics and accurate positional detection
- Large-diameter mesh-head pads and thin-profile cymbals provide an acoustic-like playing experience
- Drum in a variety of hyper-realistic sound spaces with PureAcoustic Ambience technology
- Enhanced layer and transient functions plus support for parallel compression
- Updated module interface for even faster sound selection and drum customization
- Import your WAV samples via an SD card
- Stereo mix output and two assignable outputs for sending individual drum sounds to a PA mixer
Only 100 tickets will be sold. Once all tickets are sold, K8 Event Team will go live on Facebook to randomly select a winner. Winner will be contacted via phone and will not have to be present or viewing live stream to win.