K8 Event Team's Roland Drum Kit Raffle 2026





The Roland TD-27KV2 drum kit with stand retails for over $3,000

Premium V-Drums kit with flagship-class sound

Updated TD-27 sound module with enhanced features and advanced Prismatic Sound Modeling derived from the flagship TD-50X

75 ready-to-play preset kits, including 10 all-new kits and a variety of new samples

14-inch digital snare, 14-inch digital hi-hat, and 18-inch ride cymbal with high-resolution, multi-sensor triggering for unparalleled dynamics and accurate positional detection

Large-diameter mesh-head pads and thin-profile cymbals provide an acoustic-like playing experience

Drum in a variety of hyper-realistic sound spaces with PureAcoustic Ambience technology

Enhanced layer and transient functions plus support for parallel compression

Updated module interface for even faster sound selection and drum customization

Import your WAV samples via an SD card

Stereo mix output and two assignable outputs for sending individual drum sounds to a PA mixer

Only 100 tickets will be sold. Once all tickets are sold, K8 Event Team will go live on Facebook to randomly select a winner. Winner will be contacted via phone and will not have to be present or viewing live stream to win.