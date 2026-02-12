K9 FUNDAPALOOZA - VIP Tickets for Shoppers

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
$
Free admission! Enjoy!!
*Get 1 free Hot Beverage per ticket at the Scott Hall Kitchen Window
**Get your picture taken with a K9 & Officer
See Whiteland 31 Booth in Scott Hall for Ticket exchange, beverage voucher & Picture Copon on the day of the event.
A Sneak Peek of Door Prize and Raffle items will be posted on our website prior to event
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!