Whiteland 31 / Events
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Whiteland 31 / Events

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Whiteland 31 / Events

About this event

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K9 FUNDAPALOOZA - VIP Tickets for Shoppers

250 Fairground St

Franklin, IN 46131, USA

Add a donation for Whiteland 31 / Events

$

General Admission
Free

Free admission! Enjoy!!

VIP Admission
$5

*Get 1 free Hot Beverage per ticket at the Scott Hall Kitchen Window

**Get your picture taken with a K9 & Officer


See Whiteland 31 Booth in Scott Hall for Ticket exchange, beverage voucher & Picture Copon on the day of the event.


A Sneak Peek of Door Prize and Raffle items will be posted on our website prior to event


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!