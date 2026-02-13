VENDORS - K9 FUNDAPALOOZA

Thank you for joining us and by doing so are supporting your Local Johnson County K9s.

It is much appreciated!!!





PLEASE READ ALL INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...





The Lesser, Whiteland 31 Co, shall not be responsible for any injury or loss or stolen items that arise or come to the Lessee, Vendor, or Lessees employees / personnel or Lessees goods from any cause whatsoever while said premises are being occupied under this agreement.

I have read, understand and will comply with all provision and policies of this application. I understand that any violation may result in dismissal with NO REFUNDS.

**The Lessee, vendor, agrees to keep all merchandise and possessions and solicitations within their booth space. Vendors will not be moved to another space not assigned to them.

Vendors must have all insurance, license and necessary equipment as required for safety and use. Vendors are responsible for any damage to host property or other vendors property.





Be respectful of the people around you. This is a family event.

THIS APPLICATION IS NOT TRANSFERRABLE

No refunds will be given after September 1, 2026

By booking this space, you confirm you have read and agree to all listed.





Thank you

Whiteland 31 Co