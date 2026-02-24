K9 Legacy Project's Shop

About this shop
Available in small, medium, large and extra large.
Cream, tan, white, gray colors
12 ounce mug
Black Ice, Vampires Blood, Vanilla, Rainbow Shaved Ice, Leather, Vanilla & Tobacco, Sugared Lemon
Customized with the MWD name of your choice
waste bag carrier, hands-free bag holder, and matching treat bag.
Storage compartment for keeping a cherished lock of pet fur, making it an ideal memorial or keepsake accessory
Freeze-dried pumpkin is an excellent, convenient, high-fiber, and nutritious snack or food topper for dogs that
supports digestive health, helps with diarrhea or constipation, and is low in calories. It acts as a natural prebiotic, is rich in vitamins A, C, E, K, and essential minerals.
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