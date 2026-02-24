K9 Legacy Project

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K9 Legacy Project

About this shop

K9 Legacy Project's Shop

T-shirt item
T-shirt item
T-shirt
$25

Available in small, medium, large and extra large.

Cream, tan, white, gray colors

Coffee Mug item
Coffee Mug item
Coffee Mug
$10

12 ounce mug

20 oz Tumbler item
20 oz Tumbler
$15
Car Freshener item
Car Freshener
$12

Black Ice, Vampires Blood, Vanilla, Rainbow Shaved Ice, Leather, Vanilla & Tobacco, Sugared Lemon

Logo Magnet item
Logo Magnet
Pay what you can
Custom RMWD Plaque item
Custom RMWD Plaque
$40

Customized with the MWD name of your choice

Dog Walk Combo item
Dog Walk Combo item
Dog Walk Combo
$13

waste bag carrier, hands-free bag holder, and matching treat bag.

Fur Keepsake item
Fur Keepsake item
Fur Keepsake
$5

Storage compartment for keeping a cherished lock of pet fur, making it an ideal memorial or keepsake accessory

Freeze Dried Pure Pumpkin item
Freeze Dried Pure Pumpkin
$12.50

Freeze-dried pumpkin is an excellent, convenient, high-fiber, and nutritious snack or food topper for dogs that 

supports digestive health, helps with diarrhea or constipation, and is low in calories. It acts as a natural prebiotic, is rich in vitamins A, C, E, K, and essential minerals.

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