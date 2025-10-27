K9s For Veterans Nfp

Hosted by

K9s For Veterans Nfp

About this event

K9s For Veterans 3rd Annual Gala Making Dreams Pawsable" Presented by D'Arcy

2001 Rodeo Dr

Bolingbrook, IL 60490, USA

Chicken Cordon Bleu (Early Bird)
$100
Available until Jan 3

Lightly breaded, stuffed with ham and swiss with cream sauce


Meal will come with Caesar Salad, Honey Glazed Baby Carrots, Yukon Mashed Potatoes and for desert Chocolate Marquise with coffee.

Cash Bar will be available

Chicken Cordon Bleu
$125

Lightly breaded, stuffed with ham and swiss with cream sauce


Meal will come with Caesar Salad, Honey Glazed Baby Carrots, Yukon Mashed Potatoes and for desert Chocolate Marquise with coffee.

Cash Bar will be available

Vegetable Lasagna (Early Bird)
$100
Available until Jan 3

Zucchini, yellow squash, red onion


Meal will come with Caesar Salad, Honey Glazed Baby Carrots, Yukon Mashed Potatoes and for desert Chocolate Marquise with coffee.

Cash Bar will be available

Vegetable Lasagna
$125

Zucchini, yellow squash, red onion


Meal will come with Caesar Salad, Honey Glazed Baby Carrots, Yukon Mashed Potatoes and for desert Chocolate Marquise with coffee.

Cash Bar will be available

Sliced Tenderloin of Beef (Early Bird)
$100
Available until Jan 3

Demi glace and fresh chives


Meal will come with Caesar Salad, Honey Glazed Baby Carrots, Yukon Mashed Potatoes and for desert Chocolate Marquise with coffee.

Cash Bar will be available

Sliced Tenderloin of Beef
$125

Demi glace and fresh chives


Meal will come with Caesar Salad, Honey Glazed Baby Carrots, Yukon Mashed Potatoes and for desert Chocolate Marquise with coffee.

Cash Bar will be available

Double Sided Challenge coin
$25

This a large double sided challenge

(2 1/8" size in gold) with the K9s for Veterans logo on one side and The Forgotten Warrior Memorial on the other.

Add a donation for K9s For Veterans Nfp

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!