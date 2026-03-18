K9s For Veterans Nfp

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K9s For Veterans Nfp

About this event

K9s For Veterans 3rd Annual Gala "Making Dreams Pawsible" Presented by D'Arcy , Thank you service members

2001 Rodeo Dr

Bolingbrook, IL 60490, USA

Chicken Cordon Bleu
Free

10 left!

Lightly breaded, stuffed with ham and swiss with cream sauce


Meal will come with Caesar Salad, Honey Glazed Baby Carrots, Yukon Mashed Potatoes and for desert Chocolate Marquise with coffee.

Cash Bar will be available

Sliced Tenderloin of Beef
Free

10 left!

Demi glace and fresh chives


Meal will come with Caesar Salad, Honey Glazed Baby Carrots, Yukon Mashed Potatoes and for desert Chocolate Marquise with coffee.

Cash Bar will be available

Double Sided Challenge coin
$25

10 left!

This a large double sided challenge

(2 1/8" size in gold) with the K9s for Veterans logo on one side and The Forgotten Warrior Memorial on the other.

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