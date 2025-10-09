Ka 'Ōmaʻomaʻo

Grants entry to the event with access to outdoor amenities & activities. Includes 1 pā mea ʻai (plate lunch!). General access is for ages 11 yrs+. Only 150 tickets available.
Grants entry to the event with access to outdoor amenities & activities. Mea ʻai is not included. General access is for ages 11 yrs+.
Grants entry to the kidsʻ play area. Includes 1 Keiki Bowl & 1 wristband for Mālama Keiki playzone in the mauʻu kuʻi. Wahi Keiki is for ages 5-10 yrs.
** MĀLAMA KEIKI: Take a break! Drop-off your keiki at this mākua monitored play zone with access to a bounce house, lawn games, bubble station and more fun!
Grants entry to the kidsʻ play area. Includes 1 Keiki wristband for Mālama Keiki playzone in the mauʻu kuʻi. Wahi Keiki is for ages 5-10 yrs.
10x10 space
Mahalo for supporting our fundraiser! We're truly grateful to vendors + businesses like yours who help to progress ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi, Jiu-Jitsu, and our keiki! Your generosity, products, and services add value to our event and directly supports ULUAULU. We appreciate your partnership and the impact it makes in our kaiāulu!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!