KAAS Night Fur Love Gala Auction 2026

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Indulge in pure botanical bliss with this luxurious Aveda gift collection. Featuring the refreshing Rosemary Mint Shampoo, Conditioner, and Hand & Body Wash, plus the ultra‑hydrating NutriPlenish Leave‑In Conditioner and Aveda’s iconic Wooden Paddle Brush, this package brings the spa experience home. Treat yourself to an energizing, naturally aromatic escape.
Rosemary Mint Shampoo
Rosemary Mint Conditioner
Rosemary Mint Hand & Body Wash
Nutri Plenish Leave In Conditioner
Wooden Paddle Brush
Starting bid
Bring the magic of the movies home with this bold red popcorn bucket from the historic World Theater! Filled with free movie passes, a stylish World Theater T‑shirt, and classic movie‑night candy, this package is your all‑access pass to an unforgettable night out. A perfect blend of treats, tickets, and tradition!
World Theater t-shirt
Movie Pass Gift Card $50
Popcorn Bucket
Multiple boxes of movie candy
Starting bid
Action Bible
Jesus Followers - Book
Don't Look Back - Book
Devotions for Grandpas - Book
Bible Highlighter
Action Bible
Jesus Followers - Book
Don't Look Back - Book
Devotions for Grandpas - Book
Bible Highlighter
Starting bid
Give your ride the attention it deserves with this fully loaded auto‑care bucket! Packed with Armor All wash and protectant, premium microfiber cloths, a sturdy wash bucket, a cool‑down sun shade, and four oil change gift certificates from Graham Tire, this package delivers everything you need to keep your car looking sharp and running smoothly. Clean it, shine it, protect it — and hit the road in style!
Bucket & Sunshade
Armoral Protectant & Wash
Microfiber cloths - 2
4 Oil Change Certificates @$72 ea
Starting bid
Enjoy a moment of pure comfort with this deliciously cozy bundle from Barista’s Daily Grind! Featuring their rich Cup of Coa, a stylish BDG coffee mug, and a $50 gift card to treat yourself to your favorite drinks, pastries, or seasonal specials, this package is the perfect blend of warmth and indulgence. A must‑have for every coffee and cocoa lover.
Canister of Cup of Coa
Coffee mug
$50 gift card to Baristas
Starting bid
Dive into a weekend of sun, water, and adventure with this Water Weekend package! Gear up with two high‑quality life vests from Buzz’s Marine, enjoy the great outdoors with four kayak float gift certificates from Kearney Paddle Sports, and top it all off with a delicious pizza from Domino’s. It’s everything you need for a refreshing, memory‑making getaway on the water.
Life vest: Men & Women
4 passes for kayak float
Gift Cert 1 lg pizza 1 topping
2 white KAAS tumblers
Starting bid
Get ready for sunshine and splash time with this vibrant beach‑day package! Featuring a roomy rubber beach tote, two plush beach towels, two stylish sunglasses, and a pool pass from Kearney Park & Rec, this bundle has everything you need for a carefree day at the beach or pool. Just add sunscreen and smiles!
Beach rubber tote
2 beach towels
2 sunglasses
Pool pass
Starting bid
Give your furry best friend the royal treatment with this incredible dog‑lover’s bundle! Featuring an oversized plush dog bed, a huge assortment of treats and toys, and a Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner complete with shampoo, this package delivers comfort, fun, and peace of mind. Perfect for pups who love to lounge — and for owners who love a clean home!
Large plush dog bed
Multiple of dog treats & toys
Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner with shampoo
Starting bid
Travel in style with this sleek 3‑piece silver wheeled luggage set, designed for convenience, durability, and modern flair. With smooth‑rolling wheels, spacious interiors, and a polished metallic finish, this set has everything you need for weekend getaways, cross‑country adventures, or long‑awaited vacations. A must‑have for the traveler who loves both function and fashion.
3 pieces Zimtown Luggage
20"
24"
28"
Starting bid
Make any birthday unforgettable with this lively Birthday Bash Celebration Bundle! Kick off the day with large outdoor greeting décor from Card My Yard, adding a big, bold birthday welcome. Enjoy delicious treats with gift certificates from Small Cakes and Domino’s Pizza, then keep the party going with two gift cards for axe throwing at Axe Holes. Included is also KVFD Firetruck present delivery! It’s the perfect mix of sweet, savory, and downright fun!
4 Gift Cards:
Card My Yard
Small Cakes
Domino's Pizza
Axe Holes
KVFD Firetruck Present Delivery
Starting bid
Indulge in a premium tasting experience with this carefully curated Bourbon Lover’s Bundle. Featuring a bottle of Buffalo Trace Bourbon, a smooth and decadent Buffalo Trace Bourbon Cream, two elegant whiskey glasses, and whiskey stones to keep every sip perfectly chilled without dilution — this package is crafted for those who savor quality, craftsmanship, and flavor in every pour.
Buffalo Trace Bourbon
Buffalo Trace Bourbon Cream
2 whiskey glasses
2 pouches of whiskey stones
Starting bid
Celebrate time together with this delightful Date Night package! Sip your favorite bottle of wine using the included tote, glasses, napkins, opener, and stopper, then head to Fyre Restaurant with a $75 gift card for a delicious dinner for two. A wonderful blend of cozy sipping and elevated dining — perfect for couples who appreciate the simple pleasures.
Bottle of white wine
Wine tote with two glasses, napkins, wine opener, and wine stopper
$75 gift card to Fyre
Starting bid
The Cleveland Launcher Halo XL 3-wood is a high-launch, game-improvement fairway wood designed for maximum forgiveness and distance. It features specialized GlideRail technology for improved turf interaction, a large, stable head design for high MOI, and a Rebound Frame to maximize ball speed.
3 Wood Driver & Sleeve of Titleist golf balls
Starting bid
Upgrade your long game with the Cleveland Launcher XL Halo Hybrid 6, engineered for towering launch, exceptional forgiveness, and smooth turf interaction. Designed to inspire confidence on challenging lies, this hybrid delivers consistent distance and effortless playability—perfect for golfers looking to bridge the gap between irons and fairway woods with ease and power.
Cleveland Launcher XL Halo Hybrid 6 & Sleeve of Titelist golf balls
Starting bid
Explore the best of Kearney without ever leaving town! This Staycation Adventure Pack includes a family pass to Trails & Rails Museum, two BOGO passes to the Children's Museum, two passes to The Archway, and two $50 Pit Passes to The American Auto Experience, where you’ll also receive a T‑shirt, hat, and two koozies. Perfect for families, history buffs, and car enthusiasts alike, this bundle delivers a full weekend of fun, discovery, and hometown pride.
Family pass to Trails & Rails museum
2 passes to The Archway museum
2-$50 Pit passes to The American Auto Experience museum and tshirt, hat and 2 Koozies
2 BOGO Children's Museum Passes
Starting bid
Take your family on a journey through Kearney’s most beloved attractions! This exciting bundle includes a family pass to the Trails & Rails Museum, two passes to The Archway, and two buy‑one‑get‑one‑free passes to the Children’s Museum, offering a full day of learning and play for all ages. To complete the adventure, enjoy a stylish cap, T‑shirt, and thermal water bottle from MONA (Museum of Nebraska Art) — perfect souvenirs from a day filled with discovery, creativity, and fun.
Family pass to Trails & Rails museum
2 passes to The Archway museum
MONA items: cap, tshirt & thermal water bottle
2 BOGO Children's Museum Passes
Starting bid
Raise a glass and elevate your style with this generous Tito’s Human Bundle! Featuring a 1.75L bottle of Tito’s Vodka, a super‑soft Tito’s T‑shirt, branded cap and sunglasses, a charming wall sign, and matching scarf and hair tie, this set is perfect for anyone who loves great spirits and great swag. A festive, gift‑ready package with serious personality!
1.75L bottle of vodka
Tito's branded cap
sun glasses
wall sign
scarf
hair tie
super soft tshirt
orange KAAS Tumbler
Starting bid
Treat your furry best friend to the Tito’s Pup Pack — a bundle overflowing with charm! Featuring a Tito’s dog collar, matching leash, dog bowl, dog toy, and an adorable bandana, this set is perfect for pampered pets and proud pet parents. It’s all the fun of Tito’s, made just for dogs!
Tito's branded dog collar & leash
dog bowl
dog toy
bandana
Starting bid
Experience Kearney from dusk to dawn with this perfectly paired gift card bundle! Enjoy a night out with a $50 gift card to Gillie’s Bar, where the drinks and atmosphere shine after sunset. Then greet the next morning with a fresh start using your $20 gift card to Kitt’s Kitchen & Coffee, the perfect stop for breakfast, coffee, or a cozy midday treat. Whether you’re unwinding or waking up, this duo has you covered around the clock!
$50 Gillie's Gift Card
$20 Kitt's Gift Card
Starting bid
Experience Kearney from dusk to dawn with this perfectly paired gift card bundle! Enjoy a night out with a $50 gift card to Gillie’s Bar, where the drinks and atmosphere shine after sunset. Then greet the next morning with a fresh start using your $20 gift card to Kitt’s Kitchen & Coffee, the perfect stop for breakfast, coffee, or a cozy midday treat. Whether you’re unwinding or waking up, this duo has you covered around the clock!
$50 Gillie's Gift Card
$20 Kitt's Gift Card
Starting bid
Elevate your lifestyle with this high‑quality BMW‑branded North Face backpack, designed with rugged materials and sleek styling. Complete with a modern BMW keychain, this set brings together function, fashion, and everyday utility — ideal for work, school, or travel.
BMW North Face Backpack
Modern keychain
Starting bid
Spoil your pup with this deluxe dog bundle! It includes a BMW stainless steel dog bowl for mealtime luxury, plenty of dog treats for tail‑wagging happiness, and a collapsible KAAS travel bowl that’s perfect for walks, road trips, and outings. A great gift set for dog owners who love both quality and convenience!
BMW Dog Bowl
Misc Dog Treats
KAAS Collapsible Dog Bowl
Starting bid
Take your golf game up a notch with this high‑performance BMW golf bundle! The Callaway BMW golf bag offers durability and sleek design, while the BMW Championship cap keeps you tournament‑ready. Top it off with a sleeve of Titleist balls built for distance and consistency. Perfect for golf enthusiasts who appreciate quality on every swing.
Callaway BMW golf bag
BMW Championship cap
1 sleeve of Titleist golf balls
Starting bid
Keep your pup looking fresh and fabulous with the Neakasa Dog Groomer P1, a powerful at‑home grooming system designed to make shedding and cleanup a breeze. Equipped with multiple tools for brushing, trimming, and deshedding, this groomer keeps fur under control and your home cleaner — all while giving your dog a spa‑quality experience. Perfect for pet parents who value convenience, comfort, and a tidy home.
Starting bid
This stunning handcrafted cross, created by local artisan Richard Estabahn, features meticulous metalwork finished in a durable powder coat. A beautiful blend of craftsmanship and meaning, this piece brings a touch of artistry and inspiration to any home.
Horseshoe Cross-Hand Crafted
Starting bid
Indulge in top‑tier relaxation with this NVY Bar & Cigar Lounge bundle! Featuring a stylish cap, classic whiskey glasses, a comfortable T‑shirt, golf balls, and a handy divot tool, plus a gift card to enjoy NVY’s premium offerings. It’s the ideal mix of lounge luxury and weekend‑warrior golf fun.
Cap
2 whiskey glasses
Tshirt
Sleeve of golf balls
Divot repair tool
Gift card.
Starting bid
A curated bundle of charm, color, and everyday delight
Brighten your day—and your errands—with this thoughtfully arranged gift collection from Diva’s Floral. Beautifully packaged inside a stylish Scout Bag, this bundle brings together a mix of in‑store favorites perfect for pampering, decorating, or gifting. Designed for real life, the Scout Bag is the star of this collection.
This collection is equal parts practical and playful—ideal for anyone who appreciates beauty, utility, and a pop of personality in their everyday routine.
Starting bid
Pamper your favorite pup with this charming dog‑themed gift basket, beautifully arranged in a soft white cloth tote perfect for reuse. Packed with an assortment of treats, toys, and canine comforts, this bundle is designed to delight dogs of all ages and sizes. Dog treats and items
Starting bid
A one‑of‑a‑kind heirloom created just for you
Bring a cherished memory to life with a custom watercolor painting by beloved local artist and educator Kameran Dostal. Known for her expressive style and heartfelt detail, Kameran creates stunning portraits of people, pets, places, and more—each one capturing personality, story, and emotion in luminous watercolor.
This gift certificate allows the winning bidder to commission a personalized piece of art, tailored to their vision. Whether it’s a beloved pet, a family home, a special moment, or a meaningful portrait, Kameran transforms an ordinary photograph into a timeless keepsake.
Perfect as a gift or as a treasured addition to your own home, this custom artwork promises to be a beautiful, one‑of‑a‑kind creation—crafted with care by a talented local artist who pours her heart into every brushstroke.
Starting bid
A purr‑fectly comfy retreat packed with feline favorites
Give your cat the royal treatment with this adorable cat‑shaped plush bed, generously donated by your local State Farm agent. Designed like the sweet face of a cat, this cozy hideaway features an inviting crawl‑in space—perfect for curling up, napping, and keeping an eye on their kingdom.
Tucked inside this charming bed is a delightful assortment of cat treats, toys, and must‑have accessories—everything a pampered kitty could hope for. From playful pounces to snack‑time satisfaction, this bundle is all about comfort, enrichment, and happy whiskers.
Just like a good neighbor, this gift is thoughtfully curated to show a little extra love to the pets who make our lives brighter.
Starting bid
Treat a beloved pet to comfort and excitement with this charming pet bed gift bundle. The plush bed offers a soft, snuggly spot perfect for lounging, napping, and curling up in style.
Nestled inside are a variety of surprise pet goodies, adding an element of fun for both pets and their people. From treats and toys to useful accessories, this bundle promises a mix of delight and practicality—no matter what furry friend takes it home.
Starting bid
A playful blend of fine flavors and feline fun
This delightful gift basket from The Alley Rose brings together the best of both worlds—cat‑themed charm and evening indulgence. Wrapped with whimsy, the basket proudly reads “No touchy the kitty toys,” setting the tone for a lighthearted, memorable collection.
Inside, you’ll find:
Two bottles of wine perfect for a cozy night in
Elegant wine glasses to elevate each sip
A $50 Alley Rose gift card for a night out or a favorite meal
A handful of playful cat toys, because the pets deserve a little luxury too
Whether you’re treating yourself or gifting it to a fellow pet-loving wine enthusiast, this basket is the ideal mix of relaxation, flavor, and feline-approved fun.
Starting bid
Nebraska’s Premier Indoor Sports Destination
Enjoy action, energy, and endless recreation with two $40 gift cards to the Kearney Sportsplex—a state‑of‑the‑art indoor sports complex designed for athletes, families, and fans alike.
Home to some of the region’s most impressive athletic facilities, the Kearney Sportsplex offers:
8 regulation basketball courts that convert into
12 volleyball courts, 18+ wrestling mats, or 16 pickleball courts
66,000+ sq. ft. of premium indoor turf, ideal for soccer, turf sports, and batting practice
— including three drop‑down batting cages
Four dedicated indoor pickleball courts with spectator space
A 300‑meter, three‑lane Mondo X‑Performance track, nearly five laps per mile
Whether you’re training, playing, practicing, or just having fun, the Sportsplex is the go‑to destination for athletes of all ages and skill levels.
These gift cards are perfect for classes, open gym time, rentals, camps, or special events—an ideal choice for active families or sports enthusiasts.
Starting bid
A personalized mind–body experience for your group
Find calm, connection, and balance with a private class for up to 8 people, generously donated by Just Breathe Yoga. Designed to meet your group’s needs and comfort level, the winning bidder can choose from a variety of rejuvenating practices:
Yoga – gentle to vigorous, depending on your preference
T’ai Chi – flowing movements for grounding and balance
Pilates – strengthening and core‑focused
Meditation – guided relaxation and mindfulness
Starting bid
Add a touch of elegance to your home with this stunning gold rolling bar cart, fully stocked with a curated selection of premium spirits. From whiskey and vodka to liqueurs and mixers, this cart is ready to elevate every gathering — or become the showpiece of your entertainment space. Beautiful, functional, and full of flavor, this bar cart is the ultimate statement piece for anyone who loves to host. Bid high and roll home in style!
Starting bid
Bring the margaritas home in style with this beautifully curated bundle featuring a vintage glass tray, two hand blown, blue margarita glasses, and a glass pitcher filled with fresh lemons and limes. Includes everything you need to mix the perfect margarita, plus a $20 gift card to Platte Valley Taphouse. A perfect blend of charm, refreshment, and local flavor—donated by Platte Valley Taphouse and Well Weathered.
Casamigos, Solerno, vintage tray and pitcher, hand blown blue glasses and condiments.
Starting bid
Treat your favorite feline to the ultimate cozy hangout! This stylish cat hammock offers a comfy place to relax and observe, paired with two adorable pink cat bowls and a fun assortment of cat toys for playtime. A beautiful and practical bundle any pampered kitty will love. Bowls, toys, hammock, and fun little cat things
Starting bid
Wrap yourself in everyday indulgence with this charming comfort basket! It features a high-quality YETI tumbler, ultra‑cozy Bearpaw socks, lip gloss, a luxurious sugar scrub, and a $25 Target gift card—perfect for treating yourself or someone special to a little relaxation and retail therapy.
Starting bid
This thoughtfully curated basket is all about comfort and convenience. Enjoy a durable Stanley tumbler for on‑the‑go sipping, soft Bearpaw socks, nourishing lip gloss, a sweet sugar scrub, and a $25 Target gift card—perfect for cozy moments and practical treats alike.
Starting bid
From cozy comforts to little indulgences, this charming basket has it all. Includes a Owala tumbler, plush Bearpaw socks, lip gloss, a refreshing sugar scrub, and a $25 Target gift card—an easy‑to‑love bundle that makes a great gift or personal pick‑me‑up.
Starting bid
Stay stylish and adventure‑ready with this standout bundle featuring a pink YETI cooler, matching YETI tumbler, and a cozy Carhartt beanie. Perfect for tailgates, road trips, outdoor fun, or everyday use—this high‑quality set blends function, durability, and effortless style.
Starting bid
Fuel up with this rugged and practical bundle featuring a Black Rifle Coffee Company cap, three bags of bold Black Rifle Coffee, a branded coffee mug, a Stanley flask, and a Cabela’s gift card. Perfect for coffee lovers who appreciate quality gear, strong brews, and outdoor‑ready style.
black rifle hat, black rifle coffee and coffee cup, Stanley flask and $25 Cabelas gift card!
Starting bid
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in festive style with this cheerful bundle featuring a fuzzy Coo St. Patrick’s Day home décor piece and a full basket of themed celebration items. Perfect for decorating, hosting, or spreading a little Irish cheer, this lucky bundle is a fun way to toast the season.
Starting bid
Brighten any space with a stunning floral arrangement from Diva’s at Kearney Floral, known for their beautiful, expertly designed creations. This eye‑catching arrangement is perfect for celebrating a special occasion, expressing appreciation, or simply enjoying fresh, artfully arranged blooms in your home.
Starting bid
Treat your pup (and yourself!) to a tail‑wagging good time with this package from Kearney Dog Bar.
This item includes:
Kearney Dog Bar T‑Shirt
Private Dog Training Session — one hour of personalized, one‑on‑one training with a professional trainer
The training session may be virtual or in person, held at a location of your choice. Kearney Dog Bar will come to you and provide individualized guidance tailored to your dog’s needs.
Perfect for new puppies, refreshing basic manners, or addressing specific behavior goals. A great gift for any dog lover!
Starting bid
Indulge in expertly crafted baked goods from Tablespoon Bakery, a beloved local bakery known for its decadent pies, artisan breads, and exceptional pastries.
This item includes: Delicious Tart
Starting bid
Kayak float trip for 2, gift certificate to Birdies and Brews and finish it all off with a $50 Gift Certificate to The Crafty Dog
Starting bid
Kayak float trip for 2, gift certificate to Birdies and Brews and finish it all off with a $50 Gift Certificate to The Crafty Dog
Starting bid
Treat the kids to a Large 1 topping Dominos pizza while the two of you go to Cunninghams Journal for a well deserved treat valued at $75
Starting bid
Donated by Lindsey Foster. Surface curls shampoo, conditioner, finishing spray, 3 trendy earrings, shower cap, surface trial shampoo and conditioner, hair clip, brush, satin scrunchies, briogeo super foods.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!