KAAS Night Fur Love Gala Auction 2026

Enjoy a moment of pure comfort with this deliciously cozy bundle from Barista’s Daily Grind! Featuring their rich Cup of Coa, a stylish BDG coffee mug, and a $50 gift card to treat yourself to your favorite drinks, pastries, or seasonal specials, this package is the perfect blend of warmth and indulgence. A must‑have for every coffee and cocoa lover.





Canister of Cup of Coa

Coffee mug

$50 gift card to Baristas