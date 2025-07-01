Kabala Joint Ball Weekend

To commemorate this event, we will publish a Digital Souvenir Journal. The Souvenir Journal provides you the opportunity to place a personalized message to Temple, Court, member, or an advertisement for your business. All Ads are full page at a cost of $50.00 each. The proceeds will be used to support and further advance our community service initiatives. We would be honored to have you join our circle of supporters by purchasing an advertisement in this year’s Souvenir Journal.