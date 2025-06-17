KAC Football Booster Club Memberships 2025-2026

You may be miles away, yet your support reaches straight to the heart of our student athletes. With a simple fifteen-dollar gift, you surround each Warrior with encouragement and remind them that a powerful community stands behind them. Your contribution helps supply nourishing meals, mentorship, wellness resources, and extra academic support. More than the dollars, your gift says, “We see you, we believe in you, and we are proud of everything you achieve on the field and in the classroom.” As a small token of gratitude, you will receive a 5-inch-by-5-inch KIPP Atlanta Collegiate Football sticker to display your Warrior pride. This tier is rooted in love, presence, and purpose. Thank you for lifting spirits and helping us keep the Warrior fire burning all season long.

