KAC Football Booster Club Memberships 2025-2026

You may be miles away, yet your support reaches straight to the heart of our student athletes. With a simple fifteen-dollar gift, you surround each Warrior with encouragement and remind them that a powerful community stands behind them.
Your contribution helps supply nourishing meals, mentorship, wellness resources, and extra academic support. More than the dollars, your gift says, “We see you, we believe in you, and we are proud of everything you achieve on the field and in the classroom.”
As a small token of gratitude, you will receive a 5-inch-by-5-inch KIPP Atlanta Collegiate Football sticker to display your Warrior pride.
This tier is rooted in love, presence, and purpose. Thank you for lifting spirits and helping us keep the Warrior fire burning all season long.
Culture Champion · Non-Voting Membership
$25
Valid for one year
As a Community Champion, your support helps nourish and uplift our KAC student-athletes beyond the game. Your $25 contribution directly supports meals, academic support, wellness programming, and player recognition throughout the season.
As a non-voting member, you will receive:
1) A free 5in x 5in KIPP Atlanta Collegiate Football sticker
2) A one-time 10% discount code for each official Booster Club merchandise drop
3) Early access and exclusive discount codes for all fundraising events
4) Recognition on our digital platforms and team communications
5) Invitations to volunteer and participate in select Booster Club initiatives
This tier is perfect for supporters who want to give with heart and help keep the Warrior spirit alive.
Culture Keeper · $50 Voting Membership
$50
Valid for one year
Culture Keepers help guide the direction of the Booster Club while making a direct impact on the success and support of our student-athletes. Your $50 contribution supports team meals, wellness efforts, academic enrichment, and celebration events—and gives you a voice in key decisions as a voting member.
As a voting member, you will receive:
1) A free 5in x 5in KIPP Atlanta Collegiate Football sticker
2) A one-time 15% discount code for each official Booster Club merchandise drop
3) Early access and exclusive discount codes for all fundraising events
4) Recognition on our digital platforms and at select events
5) Voting rights on key Booster Club matters
6) Opportunities to serve in leadership or on Booster Club committees
This membership level is for those who want to lead with pride, protect the culture, and help carry the legacy of KAC Football forward.
