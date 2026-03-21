Hosted by

KADAK

About this event

Kadak Kannadigas Sports Day - 2026

400 W Vista Ridge Mall Dr

Lewisville, TX 75067, USA

Chess - Kids ( 18 or below )
$10

Registration for KADAK Sports Day 2026 Zeffy by default suggests an optional 15% platform fees, you have an option to select other and make it 0%.

Chess Adults
$10

Registration for KADAK Sports Day 2026 Zeffy by default suggests an optional 15% platform fees, you have an option to select other and make it 0%.

Carrom Singles
$15

Registration for KADAK Sports Day 2026 Zeffy by default suggests an optional 15% platform fees, you have an option to select other and make it 0%.

Carrom Doubles
$20

Registration for KADAK Sports Day 2026 Zeffy by default suggests an optional 15% platform fees, you have an option to select other and make it 0%.

Table Tennis - Singles
$20

Registration for KADAK Sports Day 2026 Zeffy by default suggests an optional 15% platform fees, you have an option to select other and make it 0%.

Table Tennis - Doubles
$30

Registration for KADAK Sports Day 2026 Zeffy by default suggests an optional 15% platform fees, you have an option to select other and make it 0%.

Badminton Doubles Mens - Below 40
$40

Registration for KADAK Sports Day 2026 Zeffy by default suggests an optional 15% platform fees, you have an option to select other and make it 0%.

Badminton Doubles Mens - Above 40
$40

Registration for KADAK Sports Day 2026 Zeffy by default suggests an optional 15% platform fees, you have an option to select other and make it 0%.

Badminton Doubles Womens- Below 35
$40

Registration for KADAK Sports Day 2026 Zeffy by default suggests an optional 15% platform fees, you have an option to select other and make it 0%.

Badminton Doubles Womens- Above 35
$40

Registration for KADAK Sports Day 2026 Zeffy by default suggests an optional 15% platform fees, you have an option to select other and make it 0%.

Badminton Doubles Mixed Doubles
$40

Registration for KADAK Sports Day 2026 Zeffy by default suggests an optional 15% platform fees, you have an option to select other and make it 0%.

Pickleball Doubles
$40

Registration for KADAK Sports Day 2026 Zeffy by default suggests an optional 15% platform fees, you have an option to select other and make it 0%.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!