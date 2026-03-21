Kadak Kannadigas Sports Day - 2026

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Lewisville, TX 75067, USA
Registration for KADAK Sports Day 2026 Zeffy by default suggests an optional 15% platform fees, you have an option to select other and make it 0%.
Registration for KADAK Sports Day 2026 Zeffy by default suggests an optional 15% platform fees, you have an option to select other and make it 0%.
Registration for KADAK Sports Day 2026 Zeffy by default suggests an optional 15% platform fees, you have an option to select other and make it 0%.
Registration for KADAK Sports Day 2026 Zeffy by default suggests an optional 15% platform fees, you have an option to select other and make it 0%.
Registration for KADAK Sports Day 2026 Zeffy by default suggests an optional 15% platform fees, you have an option to select other and make it 0%.
Registration for KADAK Sports Day 2026 Zeffy by default suggests an optional 15% platform fees, you have an option to select other and make it 0%.
Registration for KADAK Sports Day 2026 Zeffy by default suggests an optional 15% platform fees, you have an option to select other and make it 0%.
Registration for KADAK Sports Day 2026 Zeffy by default suggests an optional 15% platform fees, you have an option to select other and make it 0%.
Registration for KADAK Sports Day 2026 Zeffy by default suggests an optional 15% platform fees, you have an option to select other and make it 0%.
Registration for KADAK Sports Day 2026 Zeffy by default suggests an optional 15% platform fees, you have an option to select other and make it 0%.
Registration for KADAK Sports Day 2026 Zeffy by default suggests an optional 15% platform fees, you have an option to select other and make it 0%.
Registration for KADAK Sports Day 2026 Zeffy by default suggests an optional 15% platform fees, you have an option to select other and make it 0%.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!