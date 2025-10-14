Hosted by

KADAK

About this event

Sales closed

KADAK Utsava 2025

6300 Flyers Way

Frisco, TX 75033, USA

KADAK Elite Pass - (Org. $150 , Early Bird $120)
$120

The Ultimate VIP Extravaganza*


Premier Reserved Seating:

Closest section to the stage for an unparalleled view and enhanced experience.


* Exclusive Meet & Greet: An opportunity to meet, greet, and dine with the headliner, Chandan Shetty


* Priority Entry: Skip the main lines with dedicated VIP entry.*


Commemorative Gifts: Exclusive KADAK Utsava Branded Gift Box (includes premium merchandise).

KADAK Fans (Org. $30 , Early Bird $20)
$20

* General Admission Seating: Comfortable, unreserved seating towards the back of the main auditorium.


* Standard Entry: Access to the venue and all the Utsava events.


* Commemorative E-Badge: Digital KADAK Utsava souvenir badge to share on social media.

KADAK Kids (Org: $12, Early Bird $10)
$10

KADAK Kids (all categories)

Kids under 5 years - free entry

Kids 5-15 years - $12

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!