Kadampa Meditation Center of Madison Membership

General Program Membership
$55

Renews monthly

General Program Membership benefits:

  • Free unlimited admission to all General Program classes, noontime & drop-in meditations
  • Free unlimited admission to most Saturday day courses and retreats at the Center
  • Ability to attend by livestream when offered
  • Discounted rates for special events with visiting teachers*
  • Twelve (12) guest passes annually for General Program classes, noontime & drop-in meditations*
Foundation Program Membership
$65

Renews monthly

Foundation Program Membership includes everything in the General Program Membership PLUS:

  • Free entry to all Foundation Program Classes (enrollment required).
Teacher Training Program Membership
$75

Renews monthly

Foundation Program Membership includes everything in the General Program Membership PLUS:

  • Free entry to twice-per-week Teacher Training Program Classes (enrollment required)
  • Free entry to Teacher Training Program Retreats
Benefactor Membership
$108

No expiration

Benefactor Level Membership includes everything in the Foundation Program Membership PLUS:

  • 50% discount on center empowerments (except MWDC) and special events with visiting teachers
  • Discounted rate for away retreats
  • Four (4) guest passes annually for half-day courses or full-day meditation retreats
Family Membership
$75

No expiration

A family Membership allows up to four individuals the opportunity to attend all General Program classes in person or via live stream. There are no discounts for weekend, day courses or retreats. No guest passes with this membership level.

