Kadeem Carson Memorial Foundation's Shop

Get your official Kadeem Carson Foundation Family Reunion 2026 T-shirt and help support a great cause! This vibrant, limited-edition tie-dye shirt is being offered as a Family Reunion Fundraiser, with proceeds benefiting the Kadeem Carson Foundation and its mission to support the community and honor Kadeem’s legacy.

Featuring the reunion theme, “Our Love Runs Deep,” along with a symbolic family tree design, this shirt represents the strength of our family roots, love, and unity. It’s the perfect way to show your family pride while making a meaningful impact.

This is a Limited Edition!

Available for pre-order only before the family reunion

A special commemorative keepsake you won’t want to miss

Proceeds support the Kadeem Carson Foundation and future community initiatives

Perfect for reunion events, family photos, and creating lasting memories

Please be sure to select your shirt size when placing your order. Size availability will be based on the selections submitted during the pre-order period, so make sure you choose the correct size at checkout.

Order yours today and wear your family pride with purpose! Once pre-orders close, this design will no longer be available, so don’t miss your chance to own this exclusive reunion fundraiser shirt.

Together, we celebrate our legacy because Our Love Runs Deep.