Kadesia Temple No.135 Membership Dues

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About the memberships
Valid until April 14, 2027
Regular Membership - 2026
Valid until April 14, 2027
Kadesia Lifetime Membership - 2026
No expiration
Once a Noble falls under suspension for non-payment of dues, the process is as follows:
Fill out a petition - Page 1, top portion only, Page 2, top portion, signed with your name in full.
Fees breakdown:
$200.00 Current Year Dues
$135.00 Imperial Reinstatement Fees
$
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