Ancient Egyptian Arabic Order Nobles Mystic Shrine

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Ancient Egyptian Arabic Order Nobles Mystic Shrine

About the memberships

Kadesia Temple No.135 Membership Dues

Regular Membership
$200

Valid until April 14, 2027

Regular Membership - 2026

Kadesia Lifetime
$90

Valid until April 14, 2027

Kadesia Lifetime Membership - 2026

Reinstatement
$335

No expiration

Once a Noble falls under suspension for non-payment of dues, the process is as follows:

Fill out a petition - Page 1, top portion only, Page 2, top portion, signed with your name in full.

Fees breakdown:
$200.00 Current Year Dues
$135.00 Imperial Reinstatement Fees

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