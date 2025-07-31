Kingdom Assembly Of Grace And Truth Incorporated

Microsoft Office & Canva Training

MS + Canva | Full Registration
$50

Student registration for all 10 classes. Registration includes access to virtual classroom, recordings, presentation materials, and instructor office hours.

Class One | MS Word
$7.50

📝 Microsoft Word Training at a Glance Master essential skills to:

  • Format documents professionally
  • Edit text with purpose
  • Design layouts with impact
  • Organize info using tables
  • Enhance visuals with WordArt and images Ideal for ministry, business, and personal growth
Class Two | MS Word continuaiton
$7.50

📝 Microsoft Word Training at a Glance Master essential skills to:

  • Format documents professionally
  • Edit text with purpose
  • Design layouts with impact
  • Organize info using tables
  • Enhance visuals with WordArt and images Ideal for ministry, business, and personal growth
Class Three | MS Excel
$7.50

📊 Microsoft Excel Essentials Learn to:

  • Navigate spreadsheets
  • Enter & manage data
  • Use formulas & charts
  • Organize info for planning & budgeting
Class Four | MS Excel continuation
$7.50
  • 📊 Microsoft Excel Essentials Learn to:
  • Navigate spreadsheets
  • Enter & manage data
  • Use formulas & charts
  • Organize info for planning & budgeting
Class Five | MS Powerpoint
$7.50

📽️ Microsoft PowerPoint Essentials Learn to:

  • Design compelling slides
  • Use themes, fonts & colors effectively
  • Add visuals, transitions & animations
  • Present with clarity and confidence
Class Six | MS Powerpoint continuationons)
$7.50

📽️ Microsoft PowerPoint Essentials Learn to:

  • Design compelling slides
  • Use themes, fonts & colors effectively
  • Add visuals, transitions & animations
  • Present with clarity and confidence
Class Seven | Canva
$7.50

🎨 Canva Quick Essentials Create:

  • Flyers & posts
  • Branded designs
  • Visuals & effects
  • Collaborative projects
Class Eight | Canva Continuation
$7.50

🎨 Canva Quick Essentials Create:

  • Flyers & posts
  • Branded designs
  • Visuals & effects
  • Collaborative projects
Class Nine | Bonus Class 1
$7.50
  • 🎁 Bonus Tech Support Session Students can:
  • Choose any MS Office or Canva topic
  • Get personalized, hands-on help
  • Strengthen skills where they need it most
  • Apply support to ministry, business, or personal projects

Focused on confidence, clarity, and creative growth

Class Ten | Bonus Class 2
$7.50

🎁 Bonus Tech Support Session Students can:

  • Choose any MS Office or Canva topic
  • Get personalized, hands-on help
  • Strengthen skills where they need it most
  • Apply support to ministry, business, or personal projects

Focused on confidence, clarity, and creative growth

