KAHCC 2026 Innovation Spring Conference Registration

Enjoy access to the full conference on April 23 and 24.
All conference attendees must be a 2026 KAHCC member. Membership runs $40-$50. If you have not signed up to be a 2026 KAHCC member, you can add it on during this registration.
Ticket for Thursday, April 23 only.
Ticket for Friday, April 24 only.
Active Membership:
Employee of Kansas health care organizations who is responsible for developing, administering and implementing public relations, communications, marketing programs.
Associate Membership:
Individual who works as a consultant, employee or agency representative for businesses that serve health care organizations.
Individual actively pursuing a degree in communications, public relations, marketing, etc., who isn’t currently employed by a health care organization.
