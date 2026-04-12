Kaimore Family Office Dinner Series: Investing in Our Future

Hosted by
About this event
* **One (1) seat** for the private sit-down dinner.
* Access for individuals, family office representatives, or private investors.
* An intimate opportunity to engage with Kaimore’s leadership and fellow philanthropists.
* **Two (2) seats** for the private sit-down dinner.
* Tailored for professional service providers looking to connect with the family office ecosystem while supporting a vital cause.
* **Dinner Access:** 2 seats for the private sit-down dinner.
* **Mixer Access:** 10 tickets to the Post-Dinner Cocktail Mixer.
* Company name recognition during the event program.
* **Dinner Access:** 4 seats for the private sit-down dinner.
* **Mixer Access:** 25 tickets to the Post-Dinner Cocktail Mixer.
* **Brand Visibility:** Logo placement on event signage and digital marketing materials.
* **The Spotlight:** Exclusive 5-minute presentation during the dinner to share your organization's vision.
* **Dinner Access:** A dedicated table (up to 15 seats) for your guests.
* **Mixer Access:** 50 tickets to the Post-Dinner Cocktail Mixer.
* **Premier Visibility:** Lead logo placement on all event collateral and "Presented By" recognition.
This ticket is for the Cocktail Mixer only and does not include the sit-down dinner.
This ticket is for the Cocktail Mixer only and does not include the sit-down dinner.
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