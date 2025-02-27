Kaimore's 2025 Annual Golf Tournament & Reception

Hosted by
About this event
City of Industry, CA 91744, USA
Contribution of $4,500 or greater. Presidential package:
- 5 tournament golf groups (20 players) with lunch + dinner reception included
- Tabling opportunity at golf hole
- Recognition and speaking opportunity at the Reception
- Logo placement on 2 Reception dinner tables
- Premier recognition on event signage and promotional materials
- Logo placement on tournament day banners
- Opportunity to include branded materials in player gift bags
- Monthly social media spotlight for the year and recognition on event website-
Contribution of $2,700 or greater
- 3 tournament golf groups (12 players) with lunch + dinner reception included
- Premier recognition on event signage and promotional materials
- Tabling opportunity at golf hole
- Logo placement on tournament day banners
- Opportunity to include branded materials in player gift bags
- Social media shoutouts and recognition on event website-
Contribution of $1,800 or greater
- 2 tournament golf groups (8 players) with lunch + dinner reception included
- Tabling opportunity at golf hole
- Recognition on event signage and promotional materials
- Logo placement on tournament day banners
- Opportunity to include branded materials in player gift bags
- Social media recognition
Contribution of $900 or greater
- 1 tournament golf group (4 players) with lunch + dinner reception included
- Tabling opportunity at golf hole
- Logo placement on event signage
- Opportunity to include branded materials in player gift bags
- Social media recognition
Contribution of $340 or greater
- 4 dinner reception tickets (no golf teams)
- Recognition on event signage
- Opportunity to include branded materials in player gift bags
- Social media recognition
Golf Tournament Team Package (Up to 4 players; Lunch included) + Reception Admissions with Dinner Included in Ticket
Note* Please put the Golf Skill Level of your slowest player or the pace at which you think you will play as a team.
Golf Tournament Single Player (Lunch Included) + Reception Admission with Dinner Included in Ticket
Admission to Reception with Dinner, access to Golf Tournament Viewing
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!