Kaimore

About this event

Kaimore's 2025 Annual Golf Tournament & Reception

1 Industry Hills Pkwy

City of Industry, CA 91744, USA

Title Sponsor
$4,500

Contribution of $4,500 or greater. Presidential package:

- 5 tournament golf groups (20 players) with lunch + dinner reception included
- Tabling opportunity at golf hole
- Recognition and speaking opportunity at the Reception
- Logo placement on 2 Reception dinner tables
- Premier recognition on event signage and promotional materials
- Logo placement on tournament day banners
- Opportunity to include branded materials in player gift bags
- Monthly social media spotlight for the year and recognition on event website-

Platinum Sponsor
$2,700

Contribution of $2,700 or greater

- 3 tournament golf groups (12 players) with lunch + dinner reception included
- Premier recognition on event signage and promotional materials
- Tabling opportunity at golf hole
- Logo placement on tournament day banners
- Opportunity to include branded materials in player gift bags
- Social media shoutouts and recognition on event website-

Gold Sponsor
$1,800

Contribution of $1,800 or greater

- 2 tournament golf groups (8 players) with lunch + dinner reception included
- Tabling opportunity at golf hole
- Recognition on event signage and promotional materials
- Logo placement on tournament day banners
- Opportunity to include branded materials in player gift bags
- Social media recognition

Silver Sponsor
$900

Contribution of $900 or greater

- 1 tournament golf group (4 players) with lunch + dinner reception included
- Tabling opportunity at golf hole
- Logo placement on event signage
- Opportunity to include branded materials in player gift bags
- Social media recognition

Bronze Sponsor
$340

Contribution of $340 or greater

- 4 dinner reception tickets (no golf teams)
- Recognition on event signage
- Opportunity to include branded materials in player gift bags
- Social media recognition

Golf Tournament Team (Up to 4 Players) + Reception + Dinner
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Golf Tournament Team Package (Up to 4 players; Lunch included) + Reception Admissions with Dinner Included in Ticket

Note* Please put the Golf Skill Level of your slowest player or the pace at which you think you will play as a team.

Golf Tournament Single Player + Reception + Dinner
$250

Golf Tournament Single Player (Lunch Included) + Reception Admission with Dinner Included in Ticket

Reception Only (Dinner Included)
$85

Admission to Reception with Dinner, access to Golf Tournament Viewing

Add a donation for Kaimore

$

