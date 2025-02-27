Kaimore's 2025 Annual Golf Tournament & Reception

Contribution of $4,500 or greater. Presidential package:



- 5 tournament golf groups (20 players) with lunch + dinner reception included

- Tabling opportunity at golf hole

- Recognition and speaking opportunity at the Reception

- Logo placement on 2 Reception dinner tables

- Premier recognition on event signage and promotional materials

- Logo placement on tournament day banners

- Opportunity to include branded materials in player gift bags

- Monthly social media spotlight for the year and recognition on event website-